Global Urinary Catheters Market size, share and growth analysis for 2024-2033

Urinary Catheters Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The urinary catheters market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.18 billion in 2023 to $5.58 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to advancements in medical science, improved understanding of infection control, enhanced patient care standards, the rise of surgery and anesthesia, and the industrial revolution.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The urinary catheters market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.58 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the aging population, increasing emphasis on infection control, growing healthcare expenditure, shift towards minimally invasive procedures and telemedicine, and remote patient monitoring.

Growth driver of the urinary catheters market

The rising occurrence of chronic illnesses is expected to propel the growth of the urinary catheter market going forward. Chronic illnesses refer to long-term health conditions that persist over an extended period, often requiring ongoing management and treatment as they are generally not curable. The occurrence of chronic illnesses is due to aging population, unhealthy lifestyles, and the accessibility and infrastructure of healthcare. Urinary catheters are vital in enhancing the quality of life for individuals with chronic illnesses, ensuring better management of their symptoms, and reducing the risk of further health issues.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the urinary catheters market include Medtronic PLC, Becton Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medline Industries Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Major companies in the urinary catheter market are developing innovative products, such as foley catheter fixation, to enhance patient comfort and reduce complications. Foley catheter fixation refers to a medical apparatus designed to secure a Foley catheter to prevent movement or accidental displacement. These devices typically include adhesive pads or straps that attach to the patient's skin and clips or mechanisms to hold the catheter securely.

Segments:

1) By Type: Coated Catheters, Uncoated Catheters

2) By Application: Benign Prostate Hyperplasia And Prostate Surgeries, Urinary Incontinence, Spinal Cord Injury, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Hospital, Clinics, Long-Term Care Facilities, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the urinary catheters market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of urinary catheters.

Urinary Catheters Market Definition

Urinary catheters are medical devices used to drain urine from the bladder when a person is unable to do so naturally. These tubes are inserted into the bladder through the urethra or a small surgical opening in the abdomen. Urinary catheters are commonly used in various medical situations for patients with urinary retention or incontinence or those who are bedridden and unable to use a toilet.

Urinary Catheters Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Urinary Catheters Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on non-pvc iv bags market size, non-pvc iv bags market drivers and trends, non-pvc iv bags market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The non-pvc iv bags market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

