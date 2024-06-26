Real Estate Investment Market : Review of the Market Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Trends | At a CAGR of 10.7% 2031

Real Estate Investment Market Expected to Reach $30575.5 Billion by 2031"” — Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, Allied Market Research has published a report on the Real estate investment market in which it has touched upon various aspects of the industry ranging from growth forecast, upcoming trends, regional and segmental analysis, and competitive scenario of the landscape. The report provides actionable data and market intelligence on the changing dynamics of the sector in order to help businesses understand how the market might evolve in the coming period. The study also presents accurate revenue numbers and CAGR values to substantiate the given information. “The real estate investment market was valued at $11444.67 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $30575.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2031.

📝𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10044

The primary aim behind the publication of the report is to provide companies with practical guidance on the investment opportunities and growth drivers of the industry so that they can focus their energies on the right areas. The study also covers the latest advancements and upcoming trends in the industry to enable businesses to stay well-informed about the recent developments in the landscape.

Growth in urbanization and population drives the commercial and industrial sector, which in turn is expected to propel the demand for real estate investment in the coming years. In addition, the growth is mainly due to rise in demand for various properties such as residential, commercial, and industrial. Moreover, government initiatives to open the real estate sector for foreign direct investment boost the growth for real estate investment services. In addition, growth in technological innovations in the real estate investment industry is propelling the adoption of virtual real estate investment. Thus, this factor notably drives the growth of real estate investment market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global real estate investment market based on property type, purpose, distribution channel, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on distribution channel, the public RIET segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding half of the global real estate investment market share. The private RIET segment, on the other hand, is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

📝𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A10044

Based on purpose, the sales segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global real estate investment market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The rental segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the largest share of the global real estate investment in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market share. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

Formulating growth strategies with holistic industry highlights and competitive scenario

The report on the real estate investment landscape contains an in-depth study of the growth drivers, market restraints, and investment opportunities in the industry. The growth drivers and investment opportunities aim at helping new entrants get an idea of the nature of the industry, while the market restraints enable companies to overcome various challenges. On these lines, the important factors influencing the Real estate investment market include:

1) Rise in Demand for Industrial and Commercial Development

2) Increase in Public–Private Partnerships (PPP)

3) Rise of Residential Construction Industry

📝𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/cad06b73a6f96e4249b345ac9381a3a2?utm_source=AMR&utm_medium=research&utm_campaign=P19623

Additionally, the competitive scenario of the landscape is also provided in the report so as to aid companies in understanding where they stand in the market. For this, the report takes the help of scientific analytical tools like Porter’s five forces. Also, the competitor identification analysis offered in this sector enables businesses to acknowledge the strategies adopted by leading players in the landscape. Moreover, the study has also profiled the top companies in the market which include:

Avalonbay Communities, Inc., American Tower Corporation, Brookfield Asset Management Inc., Link Asset Management Limited, Gecina, Ayala Land, Inc.

Key Findings of the Study

By distribution channel, the public REIT segment led the real estate investment market share in terms of revenue in 2021.

By property type, the industrial investment segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Region-wise, North America generated the highest revenue in real estate investment market size in 2021.

📝𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A10044

📝𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞:

Property Insurance Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/property-insurance-market-A05998

WealthTech Solutions Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wealthtech-solutions-market-A31614

Exchange Traded Fund Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/exchange-traded-fund-market-A31686

Loan Management Software Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/loan-management-software-market-A08185

Corporate Lending Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/corporate-lending-market-A12960

Equipment Breakdown Insurance Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/equipment-breakdown-insurance-market-A14990

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com