Tongwei Debuts TNC-G12/G12R Series Modules at InterSolar Europe 2024

MUNICH, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tongwei Solar, the world’s first photovoltaic company listed on Fortune Global 500, completed their perfect debut at the Intersolar Europe, and held a grand "Shine on Munich" Gala to celebrate their success.

During the exposition, Tongwei showcased the TNC-G12/G12R series modules, which come with numerous advantages, such as high efficiency, low temperature coefficient, and minimal degradation. With the advantages of strict control over incoming material quality, the modules utilize self-developed and self-produced solar cells for the TNC-G12/G12R series, ushering the industry into an era of high-power performance with enhanced quality and efficiency.

Tongwei also released its 2023 ESG Report called "Together to win", and garnered certifications from KIWA-PVEL, BSI, and Fitch. The event attracted significant interest from partners, leading to the cooperation agreements with clients including Econergy, KP Solar Group SMLLC, Wattkraft, EEN, and Nordic Sun & PTE.

Amid the excitement of Intersolar Europe and the Euro 2024, Tongwei hosted the "Shine On Munich" Gala. Ms.Liu Shuqi, Chairwoman & CEO of Tongwei, invited football legend Massimo Ambrosini and more than 200 customers to attend Tongwei’s “Football Night”，which combined the worlds of sports and sustainable energy, creating a memorable celebration to honor the advancements in the photovoltaic industry.

Throughout the event, Ms.Liu Shuqi had a positive interaction with Mr.Ambrosini, and she also expressed Tongwei's vision to the guests, “Tongwei remains committed to long-termism, dedicating itself with professionalism to crafting each module for our global customers.”

Tongwei's proactive approach to advancing sustainable energy solutions underscores its commitment to driving global innovation and establishing new benchmarks in the photovoltaic industry.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f6b58b7-6d98-4a85-8853-fa205c1576e4


