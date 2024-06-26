Indigenous Sovereignty Takes Center Stage in G20 Interfaith Forum Webinar
Ancient wisdom holds a key to our future
In this time of growing social and racial tension in the larger world, we need to better understand the inherent rights of Native people.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world grappling with climate change and social upheaval, ancient wisdom may hold the key to our future. The G20 Interfaith Forum (IF20), the world's leading organization focused on the intersection of faith and policy, is set to explore this crucial topic in an upcoming webinar.
— Dr. Timothy Begaye, a citizen of the Navajo Nation
The IF20 Anti-Racism Initiative will host "Towards Indigenous Sovereignty: Exploring Rights and Solidarity in Self-Governing Territories" on Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 2:00 PM EDT. This crucial discussion aims to shed light on the sovereign rights of Indigenous Peoples, the challenges they face, and why understanding and supporting these rights is critical for our shared future.
Dr. Timothy Begaye, a citizen of the Navajo Nation who will participate in the webinar, emphasized the timeliness of this discussion: "In this time of growing social and racial tension in the larger world, we need to better understand the inherent rights of Native people. This is something that is often misunderstood by policymakers."
Christopher Peters, President of Seventh Generation Fund for Indigenous Peoples and another speaker, underscored the urgency of supporting Indigenous sovereignty in the face of global challenges: "I am pleased to speak on the issue of inherent sovereignty of Native American tribal nations. The topic is germane for the present day and the pending threats of climate change,” Peters said. “Planet Earth (our combined mother) has been the focus of much violence and exploitation by colonialism and the nation states of the world. Pursuant to traditional native knowledge, we have maintained a special relationship with a living earth -- I firmly believe that much of this treasured knowledge is pervasive within the inherent sovereignty of Native American tribal nations."
Robert Odawi Porter, former President of the Seneca Nation of Indians, highlighted the governmental status of Indian nations: "Indian nations, like the Seneca Nation, are governments,” Porter said. “We govern the people and activity within our own Territories. This is reflected in the U.S. Constitution that governs how the United States government is supposed to deal with us -- nation to nation."
Webinar moderator Ja:no's---Janine Bowen, a Faith Keeper of the Cold Spring Longhouse, offered insight into the unique nature of Indigenous struggles: "While minoritized groups often fight for inclusion and equity as part of the national collective, Indigenous peoples fight for their right to act as sovereign, independent nations."
Register now for the free webinar at https://bit.ly/indigenous-sovereignty
Speakers will include:
Dr. Timothy Begaye (Diné) -- Vice President of Academic Affairs at Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute
Christopher Peters (Puhlik-lah/Karuk) -- President of Seventh Generation Fund for Indigenous Peoples
Robert Odawi Porter -- Former President of the Seneca Nation of Indians
Ja:no's---Janine Bowen (Moderator) -- Faith Keeper of the Cold Spring Longhouse
About the G20 Process
The Group of Twenty, or G20, is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, bringing together the leaders of Earth's most prosperous economies. Collectively, G20 members represent around 80 percent of the world's economic output, two-thirds of the global population and three-quarters of international trade. Throughout the year, representatives from G20 countries gather to discuss financial and socioeconomic issues as well as broader humanitarian issues targeted by the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.
About the G20 Interfaith Forum
The G20 Interfaith Forum seeks global solutions by collaborating with religious thought leaders and political representatives to help shape the overall G20 agenda. It draws on the vital roles that religious institutions and beliefs play in world affairs, reflecting a rich diversity of institutions, ideas, and values. Through its extensive network of networks, it helps prioritize key global policy goals and point toward practical means of implementation at every level of society.
For more information, please visit www.g20interfaith.org.
