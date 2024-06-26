Equativ appoints Rueben Vijaratnam as Managing Director SEA
Pioneering ad platform refreshes its senior leadership team in APAC appointing Rueben Vijaratnam as Managing Director South-East Asia.SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equativ, the leading global independent ad platform, today announces leadership changes. New Managing Director joins the Singapore office to build a demand-focused strategy and lead Equativ to even greater success. With significant experience in sales within the region, Rueben brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will be instrumental in driving growth and innovation.
Rueben's impressive background includes 6 years at Yahoo, where he honed his skills in digital sales and marketing. Following this, he spent 2 years at Oath, where he played a key role in developing and executing strategic initiatives that significantly boosted demand and revenue. Most recently, Rueben spent 5 years at Quantcast, where he led demand generation efforts, contributing to substantial market expansion and success.
Reuben Vijaratnam, comments: “I am excited to be joining Equativ at a very interesting point in our journey. The recent merge with Sharethrough springboards Equativ into a new level in the company's global ambitions, and curation is becoming an ever more important solution to the challenges facing brands who are navigating the digital world today. We look forward to growing the Singapore office and expanding our footprint in South-East Asia with existing and new partners and to truly deliver the promise of Adtech in this region.”
Throughout his career, Rueben has demonstrated a remarkable ability to understand and respond to market needs, driving demand and fostering strong client relationships. His "Demand Leadership" expertise will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our offerings.
Rueben's strategic vision and leadership will propel the SEA team to new heights, ensuring continued success and growth for Equativ in the region.
These changes mark a significant milestone for the APAC Business Unit, underscoring our dedication to continuous improvement and growth.
Céline Gauthier-Darnis, EVP MENA & APAC at Equativ adds: “I am confident that with Rueben as a leading figure, we will solidify our supply position as a key player in the region, accelerate and scale our ambitions with Demand by achieving success and exceeding expectations.”
About Equativ
Equativ’s trusted independent platform brings scale and simplicity to digital advertising worldwide. Serving the interests of advertisers, media owners, and technology partners via its leading SSP and curation capabilities, Equativ provides privacy-first programmatic video, CTV, and data-driven solutions that empower its clients to achieve maximum impact, while respecting the rights of consumers. Headquartered in Paris and New York, Equativ's international teams are dedicated to fulfilling the promise of adtech, ensuring fair value exchanges throughout the ecosystem. Learn more at Equativ.com.
