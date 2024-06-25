Senate Bill 1272 Printer's Number 1769
PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 1769
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1272
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY YAW, BREWSTER, CULVER, BROOKS, PENNYCUICK, DUSH,
BARTOLOTTA, ARGALL, STREET, AUMENT AND VOGEL, JUNE 25, 2024
REFERRED TO FINANCE, JUNE 25, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in manufacturing and investment tax credit,
further providing for definitions relating to rural jobs and
investment tax credit, for rural growth funds, for claiming
the tax credit and for revocation of tax credit certificates.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definitions of "closing date" and "rural
growth investment" in section 1822-G of the act of March 4, 1971
(P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, are amended
and the section is amended by adding definitions to read:
Section 1822-G. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this part shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
