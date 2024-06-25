Senate Bill 1272 Printer's Number 1769

PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 1769

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1272

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY YAW, BREWSTER, CULVER, BROOKS, PENNYCUICK, DUSH,

BARTOLOTTA, ARGALL, STREET, AUMENT AND VOGEL, JUNE 25, 2024

REFERRED TO FINANCE, JUNE 25, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," in manufacturing and investment tax credit,

further providing for definitions relating to rural jobs and

investment tax credit, for rural growth funds, for claiming

the tax credit and for revocation of tax credit certificates.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definitions of "closing date" and "rural

growth investment" in section 1822-G of the act of March 4, 1971

(P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, are amended

and the section is amended by adding definitions to read:

Section 1822-G. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this part shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

