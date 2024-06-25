Senate Bill 1274 Printer's Number 1773

PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 1773

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1274

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, KANE, HAYWOOD, COLLETT, SAVAL,

PENNYCUICK, BREWSTER, CAPPELLETTI, VOGEL AND COSTA,

JUNE 25, 2024

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, JUNE 25, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 2, 2004 (P.L.492, No.57), entitled "An

act providing for State registration of individuals providing

sign language interpreting and transliterating services to

individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing; and imposing

duties on the Office for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing in the

Department of Labor and Industry," further providing for

title of act, for definitions, for office responsibilities,

for State registration required, for State registration and

for provisional registration.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The title of the act of July 2, 2004 (P.L.492,

No.57), known as the Sign Language Interpreter and

Transliterator State Registration Act, is amended to read:

AN ACT

Providing for State registration of individuals providing sign

language interpreting and transliterating services to

individuals who are deaf, deafblind or hard of hearing; and

imposing duties on the Office for the Deaf and Hard of

Hearing in the Department of Labor and Industry.

Section 2. The definitions of "sign language interpreter"

