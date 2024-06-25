Senate Bill 1225 Printer's Number 1778
PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1664
PRINTER'S NO. 1778
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1225
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, LAUGHLIN, VOGEL,
DiSANTO, ARGALL, MILLER AND ROTHMAN, MAY 31, 2024
SENATOR HUTCHINSON, FINANCE, AS AMENDED, JUNE 25, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in sales and use tax, further providing for
discount.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 227 of the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6,
No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended to read:
Section 227. Discount.--If a return is filed by a licensee
and the tax shown to be due thereon less any discount is paid
all within the time prescribed, the licensee shall be entitled,
as compensation for the expense of collecting and remitting the
tax and as a consideration of the prompt payment of the tax, to
credit and apply against the tax payable by the licensee a
discount of: [the lesser of:
