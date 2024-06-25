Senate Bill 1246 Printer's Number 1780
June 25 - transportation safety program) and the associated Federal
regulations set forth and adopted for oversight for each fixed
guideway public transportation system.
(b) Program standard.--The SSO Office shall establish,
adopt, administer and enforce the SSO program standard in a
manner that meets, but does not exceed, Federal requirements .
CONSISTENT WIT H, BUT WHICH DOES NOT EXCEED, THE REQUIREMENTS SET
BY THE FEDERAL TRANSIT ADMINISTRATION AND ALL APPLICABLE FEDERAL
AND STATE LAW. The SSO Office shall annually review and consult
with each fixed guideway public transportation system that the
SSO Office oversees in the development of the SSO program
standard. The consultation under this subsection must
demonstrate , in writing, that the SSO Office has taken each
fixed guideway public transportation system's comments, concerns
and feedback under good faith consideration in further adopting,
implementing and maintaining the SSO program standard.
(c) Risk-based inspections, investigations, audits, testing
and other oversight activities.--
(1) The SSO Office shall conduct risk-based inspections,
investigations, audits and other oversight activities at each
fixed guideway public transportation system.
(2) In carrying out the requirements under this
subsection, the SSO Office shall enter the facilities of each
fixed guideway public transportation system, AT REASONABLE
TIMES AND IN A REASONABLE MANNER, either physically or
virtually, to inspect infrastructure, equipment, records,
personnel and data, including the data that the fixed
guideway public transportation system collects when
identifying and evaluating safety risks and safety events,
with or without advanced notice to the fixed guideway public
