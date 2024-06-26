Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault (x2)

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT


DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY


VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE


CASE#: 24B2002851


RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus                          


STATION: Royalton Barracks


CONTACT#: 802-234-9933


DATE/TIME: 06/25/2024 at 1845 hours


INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 12A, Granville, Vermont


VIOLATION: Domestic Assault (x2)


ACCUSED: Jolan Stambaugh                                              


AGE: 24


CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, Vermont


VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence.)


AGE:


CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a residence for a reported domestic assault. Troopers determined Stambaugh (24) had caused fear of pain and injury to two domestic partners. 


Stambaugh (24) initially fled the scene, and Troopers were unsuccessful in locating him after a lengthy search. Troopers were then notified Stambaugh (24) had returned to his residence. Upon arrival Stambaugh (24) was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton barracks for processing. Stambaugh (24) was given court ordered conditions of release and citied to appear before the Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer for the above charges at a later date and time.


COURT ACTION: Y


COURT DATE/TIME: 06/26/2024 – 1230 hours


COURT: Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division


MUG SHOT: N/A


*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


Trooper Ray Domingus & K9 Cash

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

 

Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault (x2)

