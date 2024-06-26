Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault (x2)

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT





DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY





VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE





CASE#: 24B2002851





RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus





STATION: Royalton Barracks





CONTACT#: 802-234-9933





DATE/TIME: 06/25/2024 at 1845 hours





INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 12A, Granville, Vermont





VIOLATION: Domestic Assault (x2)





ACCUSED: Jolan Stambaugh





AGE: 24





CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, Vermont





VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence.)





AGE:





CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a residence for a reported domestic assault. Troopers determined Stambaugh (24) had caused fear of pain and injury to two domestic partners.





Stambaugh (24) initially fled the scene, and Troopers were unsuccessful in locating him after a lengthy search. Troopers were then notified Stambaugh (24) had returned to his residence. Upon arrival Stambaugh (24) was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton barracks for processing. Stambaugh (24) was given court ordered conditions of release and citied to appear before the Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer for the above charges at a later date and time.





COURT ACTION: Y





COURT DATE/TIME: 06/26/2024 – 1230 hours





COURT: Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division





MUG SHOT: N/A





*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



