RSIPF Commissioner recognises contributions of Security partners to major operations

Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) Commissioner Mostyn Mangau held a ceremony to recognise contributions by policing and military personnel from Australia, New Zealand and Fiji to recent major operations in Solomon Islands at Rove Police Headquarters on Thursday 20 July 2024.

During the ceremony Commissioner Mangau presented Commissioner’s Group Citations to 37 members of the Australian Federal Police, Australian Defence Force and New Zealand Police in recognition of their contributions during the Pacific Games 2023 (PG23) operation, held in Honiara from 6 November to 15 December 2023.

This citation honours the dedication and professionalism of RSIPF members and their security partners who played crucial roles in ensuring the security and success of the PG23.

Commissioner Mangau says, “Your professionalism and dedication have not only ensured the safety of participants and spectators but also enhanced the reputation of the Solomon Islands as a capable host of international events.”

The RSIPF Commissioner’s Group Citation serves as a testament to the collaborative spirit and shared commitment to excellence among all agencies involved. It recognises the sacrifices made and the exceptional contributions rendered to safeguarding the Pacific Games and its participants.

For personnel who have returned to their home countries, citations will be provided to their agencies for presentation to them.

Commissioner Mangau also presented certificates of appreciation to Contingent Commanders from the Australian Federal Police, Australian Defence Force, New Zealand Defence Force, Republic of Fiji Military Forces and Fiji Police for the support provided during the National General Election Operations.

RAPPP Commander Clinton received his Certificate of appreciation from RSIPF Commissioner Mangau

Fijian Military Commander recieved his Certificate of appreciation from RSIPF Commissioner Mangau

ADF Commander received his Certificate of appreciation from RSIPF Commissioner Mangau

NZ Defence Force Commander receiving his certificate of appreciation from RSIPF Commissioner Manga

RSIPF Executive and the Commanders after receiving the awards from the RSIPF

RSIPF Press