Ambassador Salato meets Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries

The Solomon Islands Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, His Excellency Barrett Salato paid a courtesy visit to the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) on Tuesday afternoon (18 June 2024).

Secretary General, Mr. Shen Xin welcomed H.E Salato to the CPAFFC office.

He briefed Ambassador Salato on the general work provided by CPAFFC and the China-Solomon Islands Friendship since 2016.

Amongst the areas discussed are constant emphasis on training opportunities for Solomon Islands people and subnational level cooperation between the two countries.

H.E Salato acknowledged the opportunity to meet and be able to introduce himself to the CPAFFC.

He conveyed the Solomon Islands government’s appreciation of the Chinese government for the assistance rendered over the past four years.

Ambassador Salato reaffirmed Solomon Islands commitment to the One-China Principle, highlighting its respect for China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Among H.E Salato and CPAFFC Secretary-General Shen’s dialogue was the discussion on the importance of trade and investment and how private companies can also contribute to the advancement of the bilateral relations between Solomon Islands and the People’s Republic of China.

H.E Salato emphasized the need for Solomon Islands to diversify its export to China from forests-based products, mainly logs, to agriculture and fisheries products, hence the need for both countries to conclude the sanitary and phytosanitary protocols to enable the export of these products to China market.

Ambassador Salato highlighted the continuous growth and development of the bilateral relations as vital.

Secretary General Shen complemented the statement from the Ambassador adding that his institution will continue to provide support to fostering their relations.

He further expressed his willingness to enhance the understanding between the two peoples and invigorate the friendly relations through people to people diplomacy and sister-province relations.

This year will mark the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), thus, Mr. Shen extended an invitation where H.E Salato accepted the invitation and congratulated the organization for the work they do and will continue to do.

MFAET Press