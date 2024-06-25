MPD Seeks Suspect in a Northeast Stabbing

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating a suspect who stabbed a victim in Northeast.

On Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at 1:15 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 800 block of H Street, Northeast. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24096929