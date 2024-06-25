Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,885 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,064 in the last 365 days.

MPD Seeks Suspect in a Northeast Stabbing

 

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating a suspect who stabbed a victim in Northeast.

On Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at 1:15 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 800 block of H Street, Northeast. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24096929

You just read:

MPD Seeks Suspect in a Northeast Stabbing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more