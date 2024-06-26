MPD Arrests Man for Burglary of a Business

The Metropolitan Police Department announces a man has been arrested for a burglary of a business in Northwest.
On Sunday, June 23, 2024, at approximately 3:24 a.m., the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 1700 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.
On Tuesday, June 25, 2024, 40-year-old Anthony Black4, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.
