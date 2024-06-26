Updated with Video* Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle involved in a Southeast armed robbery.

On Sunday, June 23, 2024, at approximately 12:15 p.m., the suspects approached the victims in the 1500 block of Freedom Way, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and the suspects took the victims’ property then fled the scene in the vehicle.

The suspects and the suspects’ vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/tBHR2y5R6ao

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or this vehicle or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24095708