New Haven Barracks / DLS-C, Ignition Interlock Device Restriction

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B5002858

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 06/25/2024 at 2205 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Case Street / Lindale Circle

TOWN: Middlebury

VIOLATIONS: DLS-C, Ignition Interlock Device Restriction

ACCUSED: Jordan S. Atwood

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/25/2024 at approximately 2205 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after an observed motor vehicle violation on Case Street near the intersection with Lindale Circle in the Town of Middlebury. The operator was identified as Jordan S. Atwood (29) of Rutland City, VT. Investigation revealed Atwood’s Vermont driver’s license was criminally suspended. Further investigation revealed Atwood was required to have an ignition interlock device in the vehicle.

Atwood was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on September 9, 2024, to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/09/24 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.