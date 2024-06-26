Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,885 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,055 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks / DLS-C, Ignition Interlock Device Restriction

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24B5002858

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 06/25/2024 at 2205 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Case Street / Lindale Circle

TOWN: Middlebury

 

VIOLATIONS: DLS-C, Ignition Interlock Device Restriction

 

ACCUSED: Jordan S. Atwood

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 06/25/2024 at approximately 2205 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after an observed motor vehicle violation on Case Street near the intersection with Lindale Circle in the Town of Middlebury. The operator was identified as Jordan S. Atwood (29) of Rutland City, VT. Investigation revealed Atwood’s Vermont driver’s license was criminally suspended. Further investigation revealed Atwood was required to have an ignition interlock device in the vehicle.

 

Atwood was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on September 9, 2024, to answer to the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/09/24 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

 

You just read:

New Haven Barracks / DLS-C, Ignition Interlock Device Restriction

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more