TunesKit Officially Announces AceMovi V5.0.0 - Available Video Templates

TunesKit AceMovi Video Editor Interface V5

In this update, TunesKit AceMovi provides users with new features and useful video editing tools, to offer a better user experience.

This new version will be more interesting and wonderful than any previous version for users.” — Henry Roman

KOWLOON, HONGKONG, CHINA, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TunesKit Software, the developer of TunesKit AceMovi Video Editor, is excited to announce the release of its latest version, TunesKit AceMovi V5.0.0, packed with groundbreaking features and performance enhancements. This update reaffirms TunesKit AceMovi's commitment to empowering creators, professionals, and hobbyists with cutting-edge tools for video editing. The new version brings a series of new features including timeline track mute feature, ripple editing feature, and track categorization feature. In addition, TunesKit AceMovi creates a new module that allows users to select wonderful video templates.

Video editing software plays a critical role in the creation and refinement of this content, impacting both creators and audiences in numerous ways. Therefore, AceMovi Video Editor aims to help video lovers get amazing editing videos in the simplest way. In AceMovi, users will find all basic and advanced video editing features and rich video materials like sound effects, video background, and transition effects. In AceMovi, everyone is video-making master.

"After the latest version, we are committed to bringing more features to our users. Although the process is treacherous and challenging, we did it," said Henry Roman, the Product Manager of TunesKit. "This new version will be more interesting and wonderful than any previous version for users. Hope users can get our efforts."

What's New in TunesKit AceMovi V5.0.0

1. Video Template Feature: A new module in TunesKit AceMovi that allows users to take advantage of those templates to get wonderful videos directly.

2. Timeline Track Mute Feature: Editors are allowed to mute specific audio tracks within the timeline. This feature is particularly useful when working with multiple audio sources, such as background music, voiceovers, and sound effects.

3. Ripple Editing Feature: Ripple editing automatically adjusts the positioning of clips in a timeline when you add or remove footage, ensuring that there are no gaps and the timeline remains consistent.

4. Track Categorization Feature: All the tracks on the timeline will be classified into media, audio, elements, texts, effects, or regional. Editors can use the track categorization feature to find specific tracks.

5. Overall Optimization: TunesKit AceMovi has been optimized in all aspects and the bugs in the latest version have been solved.

Pricing and Compatibility

TunesKit AceMovi V5.0.0 is available for Windows and Mac PC users. For Windows, it is available for Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 8.1, 10, 11(32-bit & 64-bit). For Mac, it is available for OS X 10.8, 10.9, 10.10, 10.11, macOS 10.12 Sierra, 10.13 High Sierra, 10.14 Mojave, 10.15 Catalina, 11 Big Sur, 12 Monterey, 13 Ventura, 14 Sonoma.

TunesKit AceMovi offers three pricing plans for users that is $14.95 for a one-month license, $49.95 for a one-year license, and $79.95 for a lifetime license. For new users, TunesKit AceMovi offers a free trial version, allowing editors to test the software at no cost while videos exported from the trial version will include watermarks.

About TunesKit

Founded in 2014, TunesKit Studio is a leading multimedia software and iOS utility provider, dedicated to enhancing digital life and convenience. The product lineup includes AceMovi Video Editor, media converters, video cutters, screen recorders, iPhone Data Recovery, iOS System Recovery, and more. TunesKit products are trusted by millions of users across over 150 countries worldwide.