EBC Financial Group Recognised as “Most Trusted FX Broker” and “Best CFD Broker” at World Finance Awards

Securing double recognition at the World Finance Awards, EBC Group highlights global investors' trust in its top-tier regulatory credentials, superior trading environment and diverse security measures through its "Most Trusted FX Broker" and "Best CFD Broker" awards.

EBC Financial Group (EBC) is proud to announce that it has been honoured with two prestigious awards at the World Finance Awards 2024: Most Trusted FX Broker and Best CFD Broker. These accolades reflect EBC’s unwavering commitment to transparency, regulatory compliance, and exceptional customer service.

This double recognition highlights global investors' trust in EBC’s top-tier regulatory credentials, superior trading environment, and diverse security measures, further cementing EBC’s position as a global leader in the financial industry.

Comprehensive Excellence: Best CFD Broker

The "Best CFD Broker" award is one of the most prestigious industry accolades, evaluating brokers on order execution, pricing optimization, user experience, fund security, trading support, and innovation. As the 2024 recipient, EBC has demonstrated unparalleled execution advantages, offering lightning-fast order execution, high capacity for order aggregation, and exceptional system stability.

Sincere Foundation: Most Trusted FX Broker

Alongside the "Best CFD Broker" award, EBC was also honored as the "Most Trusted FX Broker." Trust is built on a foundation of strict regulatory compliance, ensuring every order is executed safely and efficiently, supported by a responsive service team and diverse offerings tailored to various market conditions.

In 2024, EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited obtained a full regulatory license from the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), regulatory number 2038223, demonstrating EBC’s proactive compliance with broader jurisdictional requirements. Currently, EBC holds top-tier licenses from the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for its UK entity, EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd, whilst EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd is regulated by Australia's Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), and EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited by CIMA, adhering to the highest standards of self-regulation and regular cross-jurisdictional audits.

EBC has established a 24/7 service team to provide round-the-clock support and specialized solutions. With localised talent pools, EBC shares industry insights, cutting-edge tools, and real-time information, ensuring users stay ahead. EBC also offers a comprehensive suite of trading tools, customizable indicators, and deep institutional partnerships, catering to the diverse needs of traders at various stages.

Industry Recognition and Client Trust

Jon Bentley, Head of Production at World Finance Magazine comments, “For over a decade, the World Finance Forex Awards have celebrated outstanding achievements in the forex industry, honouring brokers based on key metrics such as customer service, trust, transparency, and technological innovation. In 2024, EBC Financial Group, a globally regulated broker, has distinguished itself by winning the titles of Best CFD Broker and Most Trusted FX Broker. This reflects EBC Financial Group’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service, fostering trust, and maintaining transparency with its clients. Their innovative approach and dedication to excellence have set a benchmark in the industry, highlighting their position as a leader in the forex market.”

Winning these two prestigious awards underscores global traders' trust and support for EBC and marks a significant milestone in EBC's industry achievements.

Looking Forward

EBC is honoured to receive these awards and is committed to continually providing superior trading services, understanding industry trends, and leading within a compliance framework. Looking ahead, EBC will adhere to the principles of integrity and respect, maintain the highest standards of trading environments, and integrate diverse services and partnerships to build a safer, more comprehensive financial ecosystem for global investment opportunities.

For more information on EBC Financial Group, please visit: https://www.ebc.com/.

###

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in the esteemed financial district of London, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is renowned for its comprehensive suite of services that includes financial brokerage, asset management, and comprehensive investment solutions. With offices strategically located in prominent financial centres, such as London, Sydney, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, the Cayman Islands, Bangkok, Limassol, and more, EBC caters to a diverse clientele of retail, professional, and institutional investors worldwide.

Recognised by multiple awards, EBC prides itself on adhering to leading levels of ethical standards and international regulation. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd is regulated by Australia's Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), and EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA).

At the core of EBC Group are seasoned professionals with over 30 years of profound experience in major financial institutions, having adeptly navigated through significant economic cycles from the Plaza Accord to the 2015 Swiss franc crisis. EBC champions a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor engagement is treated with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

EBC is the Official Foreign Exchange Partner of FC Barcelona, offering specialised services in regions such as Asia, LATAM, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. EBC is also a partner of United to Beat Malaria, a campaign of the United Nations Foundation, aiming to improve global health outcomes. Starting February 2024, EBC supports the 'What Economists Really Do' public engagement series by Oxford University's Department of Economics, demystifying economics, and its application to major societal challenges to enhance public understanding and dialogue.

