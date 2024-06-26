PropW obtains DMCC license: a new business milestone

Dubai, UAE, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dear PropW customers and partners,

We are pleased to announce that PropW prop trading platform has been licensed by Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC). This license is an important step for PropW in the field of global trade and services, providing us with a broader market and more business opportunities, and it indicates that PropW's behavior in following industry norms and protecting user rights has been officially recognized.

DMCC is the free trade zone management agency in Dubai, known for its open business environment and effective management. By obtaining a license from DMCC, PropW will be able to better serve our customers and strengthen PropW's competitiveness in the international market.





This certification not only proves PropW's professionalism and reliability in the field of prop trading, but also marks an important step in promoting the development of our company. PropW will continue to be committed to providing customers with high-quality products and services in proprietary trading, as well as establishing lasting and mutually beneficial partnerships. At the same time, PropW will continue to improve its product strength in the field of proprietary trading cryptocurrency.

Finally, we sincerely thank you for your support and trust in us. If you have any questions or cooperation intentions, please feel free to contact us at support@propw.com.

DMCC license inquiry address: https://landing.dmcc.ae/public-search



marketing-at-coinw.com