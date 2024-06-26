News Release – Department of Health issues a recall alert for multiple Totally Cool, Inc. ice cream and frozen dairy products due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Department of Health issues a recall alert for multiple Totally Cool, Inc. ice cream and frozen dairy products due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 25, 2024 24-088

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch (FDB) is alerting residents to a recall issued by Totally Cool, Inc. for ice cream and frozen dairy products because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. These products were sold throughout the United States, and include Abilyn’s Frozen Bakery ice cream cakes, Jeni’s frozen dessert sandwiches and Marco ice cream sandwiches and ice cream pints that may have been available for sale at supermarkets including Safeway and Whole Foods in Hawaiʻi. A complete list of recalled products can be found at the following U.S. FDA website: https://www.fda.gov/media/179567/download?attachment.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious and sometimes fatal infection as a result from eating Listeria-contaminated food. The disease primarily affects pregnant individuals, newborns, the elderly and others with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis can cause miscarriages and stillbirths. Healthy individuals may suffer symptoms such as fever, severe headache, muscle aches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and or diarrhea. Although people can develop listeriosis up to two months after eating contaminated food, symptoms will usually start within several days from consumption, often with diarrhea. Listeriosis may be treated with antibiotics.

Please contact your healthcare provider immediately if you are exhibiting symptoms after having consumed any of the recalled products. To date, there have been no reports of illness or adverse events in attributed to the recalled products.

The FDB advises consumers to check for the products listed below or from the U.S. FDA website and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the recalled products may contact Totally Cool, Inc. at 410-363-7801 (2:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. HST, Monday through Friday) or by emailing [email protected] for additional information.

Product descriptions and relevant information for products available for purchase in Hawaiʻi are listed below:

Brand Product Size Best By Dates Lot Number Representative Image Abilyn’s Frozen Bakery Abilyn’s Frozen Bakery Vanilla & Chocolate Ice Cream Cake 30 fl. oz/6” 5/20/2024 to 5/28/2025 All Lots Abilyn’s Frozen Bakery Vanilla & Chocolate Ice Cream Cake 60 fl. oz/8” Abilyn’s Frozen Bakery “For the Love of Chocolate” Ice Cream Cake One Size Abilyn’s Frozen Bakery Cookies ‘n Cream Ice Cream Cake One Size Abilyn’s Frozen Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream Cake One Size

Brand Product Size Best By Dates Lot Number Representative Image Jeni’s Chocolate Silk Pie Frozen Dessert Sandwiches 3.5 fl. oz Not available All Lot Codes between 23205 to 24144 WITH Plant Codes 24-65; 24-0065; 2465; or 240065 Key Lime Pie Frozen Dessert Sandwiches 3.5 fl. oz Mint Chocolate Truffle Frozen Dessert Sandwiches 3.5 fl. oz Triple Berry Tart Frozen Dessert Sandwiches 3.5 fl. oz Brand Product Size Best By Dates Lot Number Representative Image Marco Dulce de Leche Ice Cream Sandwiches 3.8 fl. oz Not available All Lot Codes between 112825 to 112925 WITH Plant Codes 24-65; 24-0065; 2465; or 240065 Vanilla Chai Ice Cream Sandwiches 3.8 fl. oz

Brand Product Size Best By Dates Lot Number Representative Image Marco Dulce de Leche & Cookies Ice Cream Pints 16 fl. oz Not available All Lot Codes between 060724 to 121125 WITH Plant Codes 24-65; 24-0065; 2465; or 240065 Turkish Mocha Ice Cream Pints 16 fl. oz Vanilla Chai Ice Cream Pints 16 fl. oz Spicy Peanut Butter Caramel Ice Cream Pints 16 fl. oz Moroccan Honey Nut Ice Cream Pints 16 fl. oz Green Tea White Chocolate Ice Cream Pints 16 fl. oz

Brand Product Size Best By Dates Lot Number Representative Image Marco Aztec Chocolate Ice Cream Pints 16 fl. oz Not available All Lot Codes between 060724 to 121125 WITH Plant Codes 24-65; 24-0065; 2465; or 240065

