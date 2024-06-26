News Release – Department of Health issues a recall alert for multiple Totally Cool, Inc. ice cream and frozen dairy products due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination
Department of Health issues a recall alert for multiple Totally Cool, Inc. ice cream and frozen dairy products due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 25, 2024 24-088
HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch (FDB) is alerting residents to a recall issued by Totally Cool, Inc. for ice cream and frozen dairy products because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. These products were sold throughout the United States, and include Abilyn’s Frozen Bakery ice cream cakes, Jeni’s frozen dessert sandwiches and Marco ice cream sandwiches and ice cream pints that may have been available for sale at supermarkets including Safeway and Whole Foods in Hawaiʻi. A complete list of recalled products can be found at the following U.S. FDA website: https://www.fda.gov/media/179567/download?attachment.
Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious and sometimes fatal infection as a result from eating Listeria-contaminated food. The disease primarily affects pregnant individuals, newborns, the elderly and others with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis can cause miscarriages and stillbirths. Healthy individuals may suffer symptoms such as fever, severe headache, muscle aches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and or diarrhea. Although people can develop listeriosis up to two months after eating contaminated food, symptoms will usually start within several days from consumption, often with diarrhea. Listeriosis may be treated with antibiotics.
Please contact your healthcare provider immediately if you are exhibiting symptoms after having consumed any of the recalled products. To date, there have been no reports of illness or adverse events in attributed to the recalled products.
The FDB advises consumers to check for the products listed below or from the U.S. FDA website and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the recalled products may contact Totally Cool, Inc. at 410-363-7801 (2:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. HST, Monday through Friday) or by emailing [email protected] for additional information.
Product descriptions and relevant information for products available for purchase in Hawaiʻi are listed below:
|Brand
|Product
|Size
|Best By Dates
|Lot Number
|Representative Image
|Abilyn’s Frozen Bakery
|Abilyn’s Frozen Bakery Vanilla & Chocolate Ice Cream Cake
|30 fl. oz/6”
|5/20/2024 to 5/28/2025
|All Lots
|Abilyn’s Frozen Bakery Vanilla & Chocolate Ice Cream Cake
|60 fl. oz/8”
|Abilyn’s Frozen Bakery “For the Love of Chocolate” Ice Cream Cake
|One Size
|Abilyn’s Frozen Bakery Cookies ‘n Cream Ice Cream Cake
|One Size
|Abilyn’s Frozen Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream Cake
|One Size
|Brand
|Product
|Size
|Best By Dates
|Lot Number
|Representative Image
|Jeni’s
|Chocolate Silk Pie Frozen Dessert Sandwiches
|3.5 fl. oz
|Not available
|All Lot Codes between 23205 to 24144
WITH Plant Codes 24-65; 24-0065; 2465; or 240065
|Key Lime Pie Frozen Dessert Sandwiches
|3.5 fl. oz
|Mint Chocolate Truffle Frozen Dessert Sandwiches
|3.5 fl. oz
|Triple Berry Tart Frozen Dessert Sandwiches
|3.5 fl. oz
|Brand
|Product
|Size
|Best By Dates
|Lot Number
|Representative Image
|Marco
|Dulce de Leche Ice Cream Sandwiches
|3.8 fl. oz
|Not available
|All Lot Codes between 112825 to 112925
WITH Plant Codes 24-65; 24-0065; 2465; or 240065
|Vanilla Chai Ice Cream Sandwiches
|3.8 fl. oz
|Brand
|Product
|Size
|Best By Dates
|Lot Number
|Representative Image
|Marco
|Dulce de Leche & Cookies Ice Cream Pints
|16 fl. oz
|Not available
|All Lot Codes between 060724 to 121125
WITH Plant Codes 24-65; 24-0065; 2465; or 240065
|Turkish Mocha Ice Cream Pints
|16 fl. oz
|Vanilla Chai Ice Cream Pints
|16 fl. oz
|Spicy Peanut Butter Caramel Ice Cream Pints
|16 fl. oz
|Moroccan Honey Nut Ice Cream Pints
|16 fl. oz
|Green Tea White Chocolate Ice Cream Pints
|16 fl. oz
|Brand
|Product
|Size
|Best By Dates
|Lot Number
|Representative Image
|Marco
|Aztec Chocolate Ice Cream Pints
|16 fl. oz
|Not available
|All Lot Codes between 060724 to 121125
WITH Plant Codes 24-65; 24-0065; 2465; or 240065
Media Contacts:
Claudette Springer
Information Specialist
Hawaiʻi State Department of Health
808-586-4445