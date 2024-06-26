INARI MEDICAL SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Inari Medical, Inc. - NARI

NEW ORLEANS, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until July 12, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Inari Medical, Inc. (NasdaqGS: NARI), if they purchased the Company’s shares between March 10, 2021 and February 28, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Inari Medical and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 29, 2024, the Company disclosed the receipt of a civil investigative demand from the U.S. Department of Justice in connection with an investigation under the federal Anti-Kickback Statute and Civil False Claims Act, requesting information and documents primarily relating to meals and consulting service payments provided to health care professionals, and warned that “depending on the outcome of the investigation, there may be a material impact on our business, results of operations, or financial condition.”.

On this news, the price of Inari Medical’s shares fell by over $12 per share, or 21%, from a closing price of $58.26 per share on February 28, 2024 to $46.12 per share on February 29, 2024 – wiping out approximately $700 million in market capitalization in one trading day.

The case is Michiana Area Electrical Workers’ Pension Fund, IBEW Local 153 v. Inari Medical, Inc., et al, No. 24-cv-03686.

