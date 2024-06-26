New Haven Barracks / Violation of RFA
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B5002854
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 06/25/2024 1648 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Waltham, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of RFA
ACCUSED: David Ouellette
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waltham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/25/2024 at approximately 1648 hours, the Vermont State Police - New Haven Barracks were advised of a possible violation of a Relief from Abuse order. Upon further investigation, it was determined 58-year-old, David Ouellette, was in violation of a Relief from Abuse Order. Ouellette was arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police - New Haven Barracks for processing. Ouellette was subsequently released and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Addison County Criminal Division, on June 26th, 2024, at 1230 hours, to answer the above charge.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/26/2024 – 1230 Hours
COURT: Addison County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes