UPDATE: MEDIA ADVISORY: Minister Bibeau to announce support for research infrastructure and the next generation of scientists
DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia , June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Foundation for Innovation
The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Dartmouth—Cole Harbour, Darren Fisher, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will announce investments to help support research infrastructure, boost innovation and support the next generation of scientists in colleges, cégeps and polytechnics across the country.
The minister will be available to media following the announcement.
Date: Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Time: 10:15 a.m. ADT
Location: Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
