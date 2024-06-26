Bioelements Recognized by The Financial Times as One of The Americas’ Fasting Growing Companies 2024
Ranked 151 Out of 500 Companies for Strongest Growth Between 2019-2022. Shows Strong Growth and Demand for Biodegradable packaging
We are thrilled to receive this prestigious recognition, and as in the past we will continue supporting customers to achieve their sustainability goals in the future.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bioelements Group, a leading sustainable packaging company in Latin America, announced today it has been recognized by the Financial Times as One of the Americas’ Fasting Growing Companies in 2024. Bioelements ranked number 151 out of 500 on the list with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 60.88% and an Absolute Growth Rate (AGR) of 316%.
— Ignacio Parada, CEO and Founder of Bioelements.
The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies ranking is a list of the Top 500 companies in the Americas that have achieved the highest percentage growth in revenues between 2019 and 2022. The annual high-profile list compiled by Statista and Financial Times is a visible and public acknowledgement of fast-growing companies in the Americas which is published online and as a supplement within the weekday edition of the Financial Times newspaper.
Based in Santiago, Chile, with a presence in Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and the United States, Bioelements is a leading developer and provider of different biobased, biodegradable and compostable packaging solutions that are used by some of the world’s biggest and most well-known brands, including Adidas, Chile-Peru, Australis Seafoods, Justo, Privalia, Walmart Mexico, among others.
“We’ve been pleased with our growth over the past few years and are excited for the future as we continue to show brands the value of our biodegradable packaging solutions,” said Ignacio Parada, CEO and founder of Bioelements. “Since our beginning in 2014, and for the first three years in particular, the company has invested so much effort in R&D to develop the best formulations and solutions to solve the packaging waste challenge. We are thrilled to receive this prestigious recognition, and as in the past we will continue supporting customers to achieve their sustainability goals in the future.”
Bioelements develops and offers innovative sustainable flexible packaging through science and technology by transforming it into food for microorganisms and fungi in as little as three months and no longer than 20 months. The company has developed over 30 formulations, such as Bio E grade, customized to fulfill client needs and comply with the regulations of the countries in which Bioelements operates. Its over 30 formulations, such as Bio E grade, reduce the footprint left on the Earth and align with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Bioelements is a designated B Corp by B Lab's independent Standards Advisory Council for high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. The company is committed to the Race to Zero and is part of the UN Global Compact.
Bioelements collaborates with some 17 scientific institutions across Latin America. Through a rigorous process, they validate or certify the bio-based content, as well as the capability to biodegrade, to be compostable and the non-toxicity of Bioelements’ diverse products, aligning with international standards.
“It is pretty simple what we are about,” Parada said. “We are using science and technology to deliver biodegradable packaging solutions that meet the sustainable challenges of brands to help them achieve their business goals while doing good things for the Earth. This recognition further validates that we are heading in the right direction.”
About Bioelements
Bioelements Group develops and produces biobased, biodegradable and compostable packaging that transforms into food for fungi and microorganisms in a maximum of 20 months. With a presence in six countries, the group has scientific research operations in Santiago, Chile and Houston, TX. Bioelements works with some 17 scientific institutions to solve customers’ packaging requirements. Offering some 30 formulations for biodegradable packaging, Bioelements delivers solutions to more than 250 customers in Latin America and the United States. For more information about Bioelement’s biodegradable packaging solutions in the United States, visit https://www.bioelementsla.com/en/home-en/
Randolph Pitzer
Pitzer Relations
+1 630-210-1631
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn