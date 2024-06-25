DBEDT NEWS RELEASE: State Publishes Hawai’i Digital Economy Survey

DEPARTMENT OF BUSINESS, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND TOURISM

June 25, 2024

STATE PUBLISHES HAWAI‘I DIGITAL ECONOMY SURVEY

More than 1,000 private businesses surveyed to better understand how they utilize digital technology

HONOLULU – To gain a deeper understanding of how local companies utilize digital and broadband technology for their business operations, the Hawai‘i Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) Hawai‘i Broadband and Digital Equity Office (HBDEO) recently published its Hawai‘i digital economy survey involving more than 1,000 businesses.

To better understand what companies and nonprofits need to assist them digitally in Hawai‘i, the state sought an assessment on the participation of Hawai‘i businesses in the digital economy. The statewide assessment of Hawai‘i’s digital economy was undertaken for the state of Hawai‘i, led by HBDEO in collaboration with the DBEDT Research and Economic Analysis Division (READ).

In late 2023, HBDEO initiated a survey of businesses registered in Hawai‘i to collect data on how they utilize and participate in digital economy activities. In particular, the study focused on revenue generation from and deployment of human resources in the digital sector. This included data collection in areas such as operations, business-to-business, and business-to-consumer markets, applying the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) framework of priced digital services, infrastructure, and e-commerce with adaptations for Hawai‘i’s unique and specific economic characteristics whenever appropriate.

A total of 1,088 Hawai‘i private businesses from across the state responded to the survey between September 12, 2023 and February 7, 2024. OmniTrak Group Inc. coordinated the survey under the direction of HBDEO and READ leadership to fulfill DBEDT’s purpose and objectives and to meet all survey requirements.

“The driver and critical infrastructure for the global economy has become digital connectivity,” said state Strategic Broadband Coordinator Chung Chang. “As broadband access and speeds have increased, participation has grown to include new opportunities for both consumers and businesses.

“By utilizing findings from both this digital economy survey and the Hawai‘i Digital Equity Plan recently approved by federal officials, we hope to strategize how to grow the digital economy and enhance broadband service statewide so businesses and their clients can thrive,” Chang said.

The objectives of this research project were as follows:

To collect data regarding the practice of the digital economy by Hawai‘i businesses including data that can be used to estimate the size of the digital economy in Hawai‘i.

To obtain statistics on business digital activity participation, including characteristics of the labor force and capital usage within the digital economy.

To learn more about the digital economy survey results, please visit the HBDEO website at broadband.hawaii.gov/digital-economy-study.

About Hawai‘i Broadband and Digital Equity Office (HBDEO):

HBDEO was established within the state of Hawai‘i Department of Business, Economic

Development and Tourism with a mission to support and coordinate statewide deployment of high-speed internet access (broadband) and to achieve the goals of digital equity and adoption for all residents of Hawai‘i. HBDEO’s functions include the coordination, implementation, promotion, funding and managing of programs that ensure the equitable distribution of digital technologies and provide pathways to maximize Hawai‘i’s competitiveness in the digital economy.

About Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT):

DBEDT is Hawai‘i’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, and foreign trade advantages. DBEDT’s mission is to achieve a Hawai‘i economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawai‘i’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments and promotes innovation sector job growth.

