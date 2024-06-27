NATIONAL SPACE SOCIETY QUARTERLY MAGAZINE “AD ASTRA” WINS HERMES GOLD AWARD
Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals Award “Honors the Messengers and Creators of the Information Revolution”
The recognition of "Ad Astra" with the Hermes Gold Award is a testament to our commitment to excellence and our dedication to providing high-quality content that inspires and educates.”KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second time in two years, “Ad Astra” magazine, the quarterly publication of the National Space Society, has won a prestigious industry award for excellence in editorial content and design. In 2023, the magazine, available in both print and digital editions, won the MARCOM Gold Award, and now, in 2024, has received the Hermes Gold Award.
“I’m thrilled that ‘Ad Astra’ has been recognized with these awards,” said Rod Pyle, Editor-in-Chief since 2017. “We’re a very small team on a tight budget, as befits a publication by a mission-driven nonprofit like the National Space Society. It’s through the hard work of this handful of people that we’re able to bring this level of quality writing and design to our members and the public at large.” “Ad Astra” is distributed to all members of the National Space Society and is also sold through retail channels across the United States.
The magazine, which is also available by subscription through its website, covers a wide range of topics related to space exploration and development, including space settlement, space technology, space policy, and current space events. Recent articles have included a special edition on artificial intelligence (AI) in spaceflight, an expanded issue devoted to space STEM education, a look at the next decade in space, a deep examination of NASA’s Artemis program, an introduction to India’s space program, the evolution and progress of commercial spaceflight, discussion of space law, and many other key space topics. “With its compelling articles from leading experts, insights from industry leaders, and inside reporting, ‘Ad Astra’ continues to be an important resource for those interested in the future of space exploration and settlement,” Pyle noted, “and while we carry advertising, it’s kept minimal to allow us to maximize editorial content in the magazine’s 68 pages.”
Karlton Johnson, the NSS Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Governors, commented, “The recognition of ‘Ad Astra’ with the Hermes Gold Award is a testament to our commitment to excellence and our dedication to providing high-quality content that inspires and educates. This award reinforces our mission to advance space exploration and development for the benefit of all humanity.”
Aggie Kobrin, the Director of Publications for the NSS and Managing Editor, said, “We began a major renovation of ‘Ad Astra’ in 2017 and it’s paid off. We’re in over 1200 bookstores across the country and send print or digital editions to all NSS members. We’re quite pleased with this recognition.”
ABOUT “AD ASTRA”
“Ad Astra” is available by subscription and is included with NSS membership. It can also be found at major bookstore chains across the U.S., including Barnes & Noble and Books-a-Million.
ABOUT THE NATIONAL SPACE SOCIETY
The National Space Society was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. The NSS is the preeminent citizen's voice on space exploration, development, and settlement. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at nss.org.
