Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,782 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,964 in the last 365 days.

Supreme Court opinion season nears climax: 5 major decisions to come

With just days left until the justices’ self-imposed deadline of finishing their opinions by the end of June, they have yet to release decisions in 14 argued cases this term. The court’s remaining opinions are set to have profound impacts, but chief among them is a decision on whether former President Trump has immunity from criminal prosecution.

You just read:

Supreme Court opinion season nears climax: 5 major decisions to come

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more