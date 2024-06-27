National Secure Transport and Dart Bank Offers New Full Suite of Cash Management Solutions to Cash-Intensive Businesses
National Secure Transport provides clients with innovative end-to-end logistics, cash management, turnkey ATM solutions, and a cashless payment system.
Dart Bank Teams Up with National Secure Transport to Offer Full Suite of Cash Management Solutions to Cash-Intensive Account Holders.
The new collaboration will offer a crucial banking option for businesses in highly regulated industries and eliminate the need for physical bank drops.
Our armored carrier services help to reduce costs for banks and streamline services for retail operators.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Secure Transport (NST), trusted providers of secure cash management and logistics services for cash-intensive businesses and banks across the United States, today announced a new joint venture with Dart Bank to provide a full suite of cash management solutions for account holders in highly regulated industries.
Amid the ongoing demand for banking options for highly regulated industries, and the increasing trend toward digitization in financial institutions, the collaboration supports both NST and Dart Bank through the expansion of digital cash-handling services. As part of its offerings, NST provides a virtual vault containing different inventories for commercial clients, branch deposits, and ATMs, allowing Dart Bank to service clients without convenient access to the bank’s physical locations.
“Dart Bank is very pleased to enhance and expand our banking program by working with National Secure Transport to serve mutual customers in additional ways, providing greater convenience,” said Ross Sloan, a senior vice president at Dart Bank.
As part of the collaboration, NST picks up deposits and handles cash processing internally for Dart Bank customers.
“Our armored carrier services help to reduce costs for banks and streamline services for retail operators. We are honored to enter this relationship with Dart Bank to provide cash management solutions to more customers across our footprint,” said Ari Raptis, CEO and founder of NST.
Dart Bank joins NST’s roster of 20+ bank partners, with several more collaborations in the pipeline. By employing retired police officers and requiring two drivers per vehicle, NST provides a safe, all-encompassing solution for cash logistics in an era of increased risk.
For information, visit NationalSecureTransport.com.
About National Secure Transport (NST):
National Secure Transport provides clients with innovative end-to-end logistics, cash management, turnkey ATM solutions, and a cashless payment system. The company’s customer-service-oriented approach to cash management ensures safety, compliance, and first-rate customer success while saving clients time and money. National Secure Transport utilizes the latest advanced tracking technology, vehicle safety, and 24/7 all-encompassing surveillance for our fleet of armored vehicles. With top-of-the-line multiple GPS tracking systems and real-time vehicle CCTV technologies, the team keeps cash safe every step of the way. National Secure Transport utilizes the industry’s leading fully integrated cash management software to ensure accuracy, reduce risk, and eliminate time-consuming data entry with real-time reporting. For information, visit NationalSecureTransport.com.
