Phil Liberatore, Top Tax Expert, Reveals His Key Tactics for Seniors to Dodge IRS Scams

IRS scams targeting the elderly are a growing crisis; Phil Liberatore gives his insightful suggestions for seniors to avoid these common schemes.

LOS ANGELES, UNITES STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phil Liberatore, the leading tax and IRS expert, recommends that seniors avoid the growing number of IRS scams targeted at them. Understanding how these scammers operate and implementing strategies to avoid these elaborate schemes will save elderly taxpayers millions. According to Consumer Affairs, a common government scam is IRS impersonation, where scammers call victims, claiming they owe taxes and face arrest if unpaid. They aim to intimidate victims into quickly sending money or providing personal information like bank account numbers or Social Security numbers.

"IRS scams targeting the elderly are especially dangerous because they exploit a vulnerable population, often causing severe financial and emotional distress. Protecting our seniors from these frauds is crucial for their well-being and maintaining trust in our financial systems and institutions,” explains Liberatore.

Here are Phil Liberatore’s top ways to help elderly individuals avoid IRS scams:

1. Know the IRS Communication Methods:

- The IRS will never call, email, or text to demand immediate payment. They typically send letters by mail first.

2. Do Not Share Personal Information:

- Never provide personal or financial information over the phone or through email unless you are certain of the recipient's identity.

3. Verify Caller Identity:

- If you receive a suspicious call claiming to be from the IRS, hang up and call the IRS directly at their official number to verify the claim.

4. Be Skeptical of Threats:

- The IRS will not threaten to arrest, deport, or revoke licenses if taxes are not paid immediately.

5. Use a Trusted Tax Professional:

- Seek advice from a certified tax professional for any concerns regarding taxes or potential scams.

6. Report Suspicious Activity:

- Report any suspicious IRS-related communication to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) or the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

7. Stay Informed:

- Educate yourself and loved ones about common scams and how they operate. The IRS regularly updates information about current scams on their official website.

8. Use Secure Payment Methods:

- Use the IRS's official payment options if you need to pay taxes. Avoid paying through gift cards, wire transfers, or prepaid debit cards, as scammers often use these methods.

“By following these crucial tips to avoid tax scams, we can significantly protect our elderly population, who are often the most vulnerable to these deceitful practices. Safeguarding their financial security ensures that the lifetime of hard work and dedication they have invested is not undermined by opportunistic criminals. Together, we can create a safer environment for our seniors, preserving their peace of mind and financial stability,” concludes Liberatore.

Philip L. Liberatore CPA & IRS Problem Solvers is a renowned accounting firm dedicated to serving small businesses, large corporations, and individuals with exceptional financial advisory support. With a steadfast commitment to client satisfaction, the firm delivers top-quality services tailored to maximize individual strategies while upholding professionalism in tax and accounting solutions. With over 35 years of industry expertise, Philip L. Liberatore CPA & IRS Problem Solvers provides personalized care and adheres to the highest professional standards, specializing in tax strategy, planning, and preparation. Known for accuracy, timeliness, and reliability, the firm prioritizes client concerns and ensures peace of mind. Contact Philip L. Liberatore, CPA & IRS Problem Solvers, today for expert guidance and comprehensive financial services.

