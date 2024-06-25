Carbon Tax Removal Keeps Saskatchewan Inflation Rate at Second Lowest in Nation

CANADA, June 25 - Released on June 25, 2024

Consumer Price Index Increase Ranks Consistently low among Provinces

In May 2024, Saskatchewan's Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 1.5 per cent compared to May 2023. This is the second lowest rise among the provinces and significantly lower than the national average of 2.9 per cent.

"Our Government will continue to stand up for Saskatchewan with the elimination of the carbon tax on home heating as a significant measure in the fight to tackle inflation," Minister of Trade & Export Development Jeremy Harrison said. "The federal carbon tax negatively impacts the interests of this province and the people who live here. Our priority will always be the defense of our economic well-being against the out of touch federal Liberal/NDP coalition government."

The CPI measures changes in the price of goods and services over time. Inflation is indicated by the growth of CPI, which helps assess changes to the cost of living. An individual's ability to buy goods and services is affected by changes in income and prices.

Statistics Canada's latest GDP numbers indicate that Saskatchewan's 2023 real GDP reached an all-time high of $77.9 billion, increasing by $1.2 billion, or 1.6 per cent. This places Saskatchewan second in the nation for real GDP growth, and above the national average of 1.2 per cent.

Saskatchewan continues to see strong economic outcomes, with the province's exports totaling over $101.9 billion for 2022 and 2023 combined. This is a 52.2 per cent increase from the previous two-year period of 2020-2021, which saw $66.9 billion in total exports.

Private capital investment is projected to reach $14.2 billion in 2024, an increase of 14.4 per cent over 2023. This is the highest anticipated percentage increase in Canada.

The Government of Saskatchewan also recently unveiled its new Securing the Next Decade of Growth - Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy. This strategy combined with Saskatchewan's trade and investment website, InvestSK.ca, contains helpful information for potential markets and solidifies the province as the best place to do business in Canada.

