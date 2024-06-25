Governor Abbott Announces Seven Counties Added To Federal Disaster Declaration For Severe Weather

TEXAS, June 25 - June 25, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved seven additional Texas counties for the Federal Disaster Declaration for severe weather and flooding that began on April 26. With this FEMA approval of 7 new counties for Public Assistance programs, qualifying entities in 48 total counties are now eligible to apply.

"The approval of seven additional counties to the Federal Disaster Declaration will help ensure communities impacted by severe weather have the financial assistance they need to rebuild and recover,” said Governor Abbott. "I thank the Texas Division of Emergency Management for working tirelessly with our federal partners to provide all necessary resources and support their fellow Texans. Together, we will ensure Texans and impacted communities are able to move forward from recent severe weather."

FEMA approved its Public Assistance program for public infrastructure repairs and emergency work for 7 additional counties, including: Coke, Fannin, Lynn, Panola, San Augustine, Shelby, and Sterling. FEMA’s Public Assistance program may cover jurisdictional expenses for debris removal, emergency protective measures, roads and bridges, water control facilities, public buildings and contents, public utilities, parks, recreational, and other facilities.

Qualifying entities in the following counties are now eligible for FEMA’s Public Assistance program: Austin, Bell, Bosque, Brown, Caldwell, Calhoun, Clay, Coleman, Concho, Coke, Cooke, Coryell, Eastland, Falls, Fannin, Freestone, Grimes, Hamilton, Hardin, Harris, Hockley, Houston, Jasper, Lamar, Lampasas, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Limestone, Lynn, Madison, Mills, Montgomery, Newton, Panola, Polk, Roberston, San Augustine, San Jacinto, San Saba, Shelby, Sterling, Terrell, Trinity, Tyler, Walker, Waller, and Washington counties. The Governor’s request for Public Assistance for 35 additional Texas counties is still pending review by FEMA.

To date, FEMA has approved its Individual Assistance program for 35 counties. Qualifying Texans in the following counties are eligible to apply: Austin, Bell, Calhoun, Collin, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Falls, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Henderson, Hockley, Jasper, Jones, Kaufman, Lamar, Leon, Liberty, Montague, Montgomery, Navarro, Newton, Polk, San Jacinto, Smith, Terrell, Trinity, Tyler, Van Zandt, Walker, and Waller counties. Texans can apply for FEMA disaster assistance online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.

FEMA’s Individual Assistance program provides funding for expenses such as temporary housing, emergency home repairs, uninsured and underinsured personal property losses, disaster legal services, disaster unemployment assistance, and medical, dental, and funeral expenses caused by the disaster. The Governor’s request for Individual Assistance for Anderson, Bosque, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk and Sabine counties remains under review by FEMA.

Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all available resources to help support local communities from the impacts of severe weather, including: