Forum Aims to Increase the Number of Black Homeowners in the Baltimore Area

In celebration of Juneteenth and Homeownership Month, the Baltimore Black Homeownership Forum aims to change the trajectory of Black Homeownership.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MWINS Consulting presents the Baltimore Black Homeownership Forum on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at Coppin State University, Tawes Center Ballroom, 2500 West North Avenue. Doors Open at 9:30 am., and the event begins at 10:00 am. The purpose of this event is to inform, educate and strategize.

"The homeownership rate among Black Americans is lower than other minority groups," Monique Winston, President of MWINS Consulting and real estate title executive. "Unfortunately, decades after the passing of the Fair Housing Act, black families continue to struggle with homeownership. Moreover, the gap between black and white families is larger than over 80 years ago when the Federal Housing Administration was created. This reality necessitates direct, intentional, and targeted intervention."

This in-person forum begins with a lively networking session with music, photo opportunities, food, and more.

Attendees will:

· Learn the "WHY" behind homeownership; There will be a special presentation of the most

recent State of Housing in Black America Report

· Receive valuable information about preparing for the homeownership journey and the tools

and techniques to ensure sustainable homeownership

· Establish their next steps toward the journey of homeownership or real estate acquisition

According to the U.S. Census Bureau Data:

Nationally: The gap between white and Black homeownership rates is wider now than it was in 1960 when housing discrimination was rampant and legal. U.S. Census Bureau data shows that in 2022, 74.6% of White households owned their homes, compared with 45.3% of Black households — a gap of more than 29 points. In 1960, the white homeownership rate was 65%, and the Black rate was 38%, a 27-point gap.

State of Maryland: In 2022, the white homeownership rate was 77% while the Black homeownership rate was 51%, a 26-point gap.

Baltimore: In 2022, the white homeownership rate was 76.3%, while the Black homeownership rate was 46.2%, a 30-point gap.

This event is hosted in partnership with the Baltimore Metropolitan Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, NHS Baltimore, and Coppin State University. There will be something for everyone, both renters and homeowners.

"This event is a great opportunity to continue giving back to the community through the sorority's Economic Development public service initiative under Delta's Five-Point Programmatic Thrust," says Cynthia Horton, President, Baltimore Metropolitan Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

NHS Baltimore, a beacon of the Baltimore Community, is in perpetual collaboration with community partners to amplify sustainable homeownership and propel innovative capital solutions. "June marks the celebration of Juneteenth and Homeownership, and we find ourselves in the ideal moment to champion the creation of legacies and social and economic justice by eradicating barriers to sustainable homeownership for Baltimore residents," says Kareema Pinder, the Chief Program Officer for NHS Baltimore.

The event is free, but registration is required, and the public can register online at https://tinyurl.com/BALTIMOREBHF2024

Coppin State University is at 2500 West North Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216. PNC Bank, Adrian Wilcox State Farm Agency and Faith Realty are three of the sponsors of this event. Several resource partners, including LIVE Baltimore and Exit Spivey Professional Realty, also participate.