IRS statement as part of the resolution of Kenneth C. Griffin v. IRS, Case No. 22-cv-24023 (S.D. Fla.)

IR-2024-172, June 25, 2024

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service sincerely apologizes to Mr. Kenneth Griffin and the thousands of other Americans whose personal information was leaked to the press.

Charles Littlejohn was a government contractor providing services to the IRS at the time he made the illegal disclosures. He violated the terms of his contract and betrayed the trust that the American people place in the IRS to safeguard their sensitive information.

The IRS takes its responsibilities seriously and acknowledges that it failed to prevent Mr. Littlejohn’s criminal conduct and unlawful disclosure of Mr. Griffin’s confidential data. Accordingly, the IRS assures Mr. Griffin and the other victims of Mr. Littlejohn’s actions that it has made substantial investments in its data security to strengthen its safeguarding of taxpayer information.

These investments address potential weaknesses in the IRS’s systems as identified by the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA), which provides independent oversight of the IRS.

Additionally, the IRS continues, and will continue on a going-forward basis after this resolution, to work with TIGTA, the Government Accountability Office, other government agencies and independent third parties to assess the IRS’s systems for potential vulnerabilities.

The IRS routinely reports to the Senate Committee on Finance and the House Committee on Ways and Means, which exercise Congressional oversight of the IRS, on its efforts to strengthen any security deficiencies identified by the IRS, TIGTA, GAO and third parties.

The agency believes that its actions and the resolution of this case will result in a stronger and more trustworthy process for safeguarding the personal information of all taxpayers.