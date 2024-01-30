June 25 - State Primary and CD-4 Congressional Vacancy Election Ballots Returned: June 25, 2024, 1:30 PM
State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290
Jena Griswold
Secretary of State
Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State
News Release
State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290
Jena Griswold
Secretary of State
Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State
Media contacts
303-860-6903
Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov
Kailee Stiles - kailee.stiles@coloradosos.gov
Denver, June 25, 2024 - The Secretary of State’s Office will send a daily update every weekday through Wednesday, July 3 reporting the number of ballots returned to County Clerks for the State Primary Election and Congressional District 4 (CD-4) Vacancy Election on June 25, 2024. So far, 748,344 ballots have been returned statewide, including 136,445 returned in CD-4*.
Ballots returned spreadsheet including party, age, and gender (XLSX)
Ballots returned graphic summary (PDF)
All data as of 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 25.
*The number of ballots cast in CD-4 reflects the total number of ballots cast across the Statewide Primary and CD-4 Congressional Vacancy Election and does not necessarily reflect the total number of votes cast in the Congressional Vacancy.