June 25 - State Primary and CD-4 Congressional Vacancy Election Ballots Returned: June 25, 2024, 1:30 PM

Denver, June 25, 2024 - The Secretary of State’s Office will send a daily update every weekday through Wednesday, July 3 reporting the number of ballots returned to County Clerks for the State Primary Election and Congressional District 4 (CD-4) Vacancy Election on June 25, 2024. So far, 748,344 ballots have been returned statewide, including 136,445 returned in CD-4*.

Ballots returned spreadsheet including party, age, and gender (XLSX)

Ballots returned graphic summary (PDF)

All data as of 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 25.

*The number of ballots cast in CD-4 reflects the total number of ballots cast across the Statewide Primary and CD-4 Congressional Vacancy Election and does not necessarily reflect the total number of votes cast in the Congressional Vacancy.

