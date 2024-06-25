When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 25, 2024 FDA Publish Date: June 25, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Fish

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Listeria monocytogenes contamination Company Name: Foppen Paling En Zalm B.V. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Smoked Norwegian Salmon Slices – Toast sized, 8.1 oz

Company Announcement

Reason for Recall

Routine testing has revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the specified lot 412. Listeria monocytogenes is a type of bacteria that can cause listeriosis. Symptoms vary depending on the severity of the illness, symptoms may last from days to several weeks. Mild symptoms may include a fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. If the more severe form of listeriosis develops, symptoms may include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions. Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including older people, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.

Harderwijk, The Netherlands, June 22, 2024* — Foppen Seafood is recalling Smoked Norwegian Salmon Slices – Toast sized, 8.1 oz, identified by lot number 412, sold in Kroger and Payless Supermarkets across 15 states in the USA. This action is being taken due to the contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

Product Details

Product Name: Foppen Smoked Norwegian Salmon Slices – Toast sized

UPC code: 8 40137 10000 2

Package Size: 8.1 oz

LOT 412 – to be found in the clear plastic window cut out on the front of the package.

Distribution: Kroger and Payless Supermarkets. The states involved are AL, AR, GA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MI, MO, MS, OH, SC, TN, TX and WV.

Consumer Actions

Consumers should discard product or return for refund. Customers who have purchased the affected Smoked Norwegian Salmon Slices with lot number 412 are advised not to consume the product. They should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or replacement. For any questions or concerns, consumers may contact Foppen Seafood office USA at US PHONE NUMBER of 844-646-0928 (24/7) or mail supportQ1087@foppenseafood.com.

Company Statement

“At Foppen Seafood, we operate to the highest standards of health, safety and quality control. We have taken immediate steps to address this isolated incident and we are collaborating closely with Kroger and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to ensure a swift resolution.”

Health Information

Consumers who have consumed the affected product and are experiencing symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, and gastrointestinal issues should seek medical attention. For more information about Listeria monocytogenes, consumers can visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.

For media requests mail supportQ1087@foppenseafood.com.

For updates on this recall and other important information, please visit Foppen Seafood’s official website at https://www.foppenseafood.com.