Pesticides Market Expansion Potential Areas for Strategic Entry

Pesticides Market Expansion

The increasing demand for improved crop quality & crop protection, and the growing adoption of IPM techniques are expected to drive the market's growth.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has recently released a comprehensive report on the global pesticides market titled, "Pesticides Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Target (Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Others), by Type (Bio-pesticides, Chemical Pesticides, Others), by Crop Type (Vegetables and Fruits, Oilseeds and Pulses, Cereals and Grains, Commercial Crops, Plantation Crops, Others), by Formulation (Liquid, Dry): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global pesticides market generated $45.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $92.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Key Drivers and Opportunities

- Rising Demand for Crop Protection: Increased need for effective crop protection to enhance crop quality.

- Technological Advancements: Innovations in biotechnology and digital agriculture are driving market growth.

- Growing Awareness: Enhanced awareness about effective pest management among farmers.

- Integrated Pest Management (IPM): Adoption of IPM techniques and continued investment in R&D offer growth opportunities.

Market Restraints

- Environmental and Health Concerns: Potential negative impacts on health and environment may hamper growth.

Segment Analysis

Target:

- Herbicides: Dominated the market in 2022 with a 42.1% share, projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% by 2032.

- Herbicides help manage invasive plants, enhance crop yields, and ensure economic stability.

Type:

- Chemical Pesticides: Largest share of 44.3% in 2022, expected to maintain dominance by 2032.

- These are crucial for managing pests and improving agricultural productivity.

Crop Type:

- Cereals and Grains: Held the largest share of 25.0% in 2022, expected to continue dominance.

- Pesticides improve crop quality, enhancing taste, nutritional value, and economic benefits for farmers.

Formulation:

- Dry Formulations: Accounted for 57.5% market share in 2022, expected to flourish by 2032.

- Higher concentrations of active chemicals in dry formulations ensure effective pest control and reduced environmental impact.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific:

- Largest market share of 40.6% in 2022, predicted to hold a major share by 2032.

- Growth driven by increased pesticide usage and advancements in agricultural technologies.

Leading Market Players

- FMC Corporation

- Corteva Agriscience

- BASF SE

- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

- Bayer Cropscience

- Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

- Bioworks Inc.

- Certis USA L.L.C.

- Syngenta AG

- Dow Inc.

The report includes a detailed analysis of these players' performance, strategies, and product portfolios, highlighting their roles in the competitive landscape of the global pesticides market.

