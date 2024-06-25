Schneider Electric expanding manufacturing employee base in Oconee, Richland counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Schneider Electric, a leader in energy management and automation, today announced it is expanding operations in Oconee and Richland counties. The company’s combined investment of $23.8 million will create 280 new jobs throughout 2024.

Schneider Electric is a global industrial technology leader, producing energy efficient and sustainability solutions for customers in 150 countries. A consortium member of The South Carolina Nexus for Advanced Resilient Energy (SC NEXUS), Schneider Electric is committed to supporting advanced energy generation, transmission, distribution and storage in South Carolina and advancing the clean energy transition nationwide.

The company’s Oconee County engineer-to-order facility, located at 1990 Sandifer Blvd. in Seneca, manufactures low-voltage motor control centers, panelboard box and trim, and lighting and PowerLink panelboards. The investment will include HVAC electrification and create 130 new jobs.

In Richland County, Schneider Electric will invest in its engineer-to-order facility, located at 8821 Garners Ferry Road in Hopkins, and add 150 new jobs. This operation manufactures NW breakers, low-voltage switchgear and switchboards.

Hiring for both facilities will take place throughout 2024. Individuals interested in joining the Schneider Electric team should visit the company’s Seneca careers page for Oconee County opportunities or the Columbia careers page for Richland County opportunities.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to both projects.

QUOTES

“As our economy becomes more digitized and electrified, Schneider Electric is spearheading this transformation through investments in a robust domestic supply chain of key technologies. By improving our factory efficiency and growing our talented South Carolina workforce, we’re further contributing to the revitalization of American manufacturing. Thank you to Governor McMaster and the many local leaders who have fostered a welcoming, innovative business environment and continue to be invaluable partners for Schneider Electric’s growth in the Palmetto State.” -Schneider Electric President of North America Operations Aamir Paul

“As a result of our state’s skilled workforce and business-friendly environment, global leaders like Schneider Electric are finding success. We congratulate Schneider Electric on these expansions and look forward to the 280 new opportunities they will create in the Oconee and Richland communities.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are excited to witness the impact these investments have in Oconee and Richland counties and applaud Schneider Electric’s commitment to grid resilience in our state. SC NEXUS is poised to lead the advanced energy transition across the country, and we are proud to have Schneider Electric as a part of this effort.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Today’s expansion announcement by Schneider Electric in Oconee County is wonderful news. For nearly 40 years Schneider Electric has been an integral part of our community, and we look forward to them continuing to grow with us. This announcement, including 130 new jobs, again highlights the highly skilled knowledgeable workforce we have in Oconee County and the business-friendly climate that makes announcements like this possible.” -Senate President Thomas C. Alexander

“Schneider Electric has been operating in our community for over 30 years and is one of our most respected employers. We are thrilled and appreciative of their decision to invest in the Seneca plant. The expansion is a strong testament to the county’s outstanding business climate and talented manufacturing workforce. Companies like Schneider Electric are what make Oconee a top shelf for business location.” -Oconee Economic Alliance President Jamie Gilbert

"Schneider Electric has a long history in Richland County and has become an integral part of our community. It is always exciting to hear that a successful company is expanding, but county council is especially thrilled to have an established business partner continuing to add to the impressive economic growth in Southeast Richland. We look forward to supporting Schneider Electric’s future success.” -Richland County Council Chairwoman Jesica Mackey

