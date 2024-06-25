Milling and Paving Scheduled to Begin on U.S. Highway 212 Between Clark and Watertown

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Contact: Dan Sitter, Project Engineer, 605-882-5166

WATERTOWN, S.D. – On Monday, July 1, 2024, cold milling and asphalt operations are scheduled to begin on 21 miles of U.S. Highway 212 from Clark to west of Watertown. The project also includes two miles of Highway 212 shoulders and service roads within Watertown.



Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and pilot car. Motorists can expect delays up to 15 minutes through the work zone.

Border States Paving, Inc., of Fargo, ND is the primary contractor for this $11 million project. Paving operations are expected to be complete on this section of Highway 212 by Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-