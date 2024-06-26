VizConnect, Inc. (VIZC: OTC) Announces Strategic Partner; New England Kitchens Spotlight Update
Our collaboration with New England Kitchens, LLC as they launch their wholesale flooring business, is a testament to our commitment to vertical integration and expanding revenue opportunities.”PORTLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VizConnect, Inc. (VIZC: OTC) Announces Strategic Partner; New England Kitchens Spotlight Update
— Temba Mahaka, CEO of VizConnect, Inc.
“I am thrilled to announce another significant milestone in VizConnect's journey as we continue to build strategic partnerships that drive growth and innovation. Our collaboration with New England Kitchens, LLC, (NEK) as they launch their wholesale flooring business, is a testament to our commitment to vertical integration and expanding revenue opportunities.” stated Temba Mahaka, CEO of VizConnect, Inc. VizConnect, Inc. currently has a 10% ownership stake in NEK.
New England Kitchens Strategic Partner Spotlight Update:
NEK is proud to announce the launch of a wholesale flooring business under its existing umbrella. NEK has secured favorable pricing for various engineered flooring options, enabling it to compete with large name-brand box stores by keeping overhead costs streamlined and passing these bulk savings onto the customer. Graiver Homes Construction LLC, led by CEO, Loni Graiver, has executed an agreement with NEK to supply his current active residential developments with flooring options sourced by NEK. This agreement further solidifies VizConnect’s successful integration of vertical business channels with strategic partners, fostering further growth in revenue opportunities.
“We partnered with VizConnect for two fundamental reasons; first, because VizConnect offers outstanding business resources in support of our continued growth, and second, we believe that VizConnect will prove to be a valuable long-term partner as it executes its Strategic Business Roadmap. We believe in VizConnect’s Vision,” stated Shannon Croteau, Co-owner of NEK.
About VizConnect, Inc.:
VizConnect, Inc. specializes in guiding companies with strategic business development consulting services. The Company’s portfolio of services includes real estate acquisition and development, equity building, revenue generation and asset acquirement. VizConnect's phase one of its strategic business roadmap is targeting four key industry sectors and focusing its’ core economic growth pillars in the areas of real estate development, green energy production, pharmaceutical and disruptive advanced technologies, including AI initiatives and blockchain-based platform solutions, offering broad market engagement and diverse opportunities for partnership and growth. The company’s experienced Team is driven to increase customers’ value, maximizing existing capabilities, improving shareholder performance and profitability, increasing cost efficiencies, optimizing business workflow processes through continuous improvement analysis and simplifying business strategies for successful outcomes.
For additional information: Please contact Temba Mahaka via email at Info@VizConnect.com, or via the website http://www.VizConnect.com/.
About New England Kitchens, LLC:
New England Kitchens has been providing Maine contractors with quality products and services for over 35 years. As a locally owned and independent company, we take pride in offering superior service and delivering exceptional results for every project we take on. As your local kitchen company of choice, we are dedicated to providing you with a personalized experience from start to finish. We understand the building process and are deeply integrated with builders and developers, allowing us to seamlessly work together to deliver the best possible results for your project. Whether you’re a small custom home builder or a large-scale developer, we have the expertise and resources to handle any project.
For additional information: Please contact Shannon Croteau via email at Design@NewEnglandKitchens.com or via the website https://newenglandkitchens.com/.
Safe Harbor Statement:
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as VizConnect, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe VizConnect's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.
