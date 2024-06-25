Iowans encouraged to report wild turkey sightings in July and August

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is looking for help with its annual wild turkey production survey. During the months of July and August wild turkey sightings are recorded to estimate this year’s nesting rates and nest success.
Participation is easy – just note the date and county in which the turkey was seen, if it was an adult female or adult male – males have beards on their breast – and if and how many poults (baby turkeys) were present. The survey is available online at https://www.iowadnr.gov/Hunting/Turkey-Hunting/Wild-Turkey-Survey. There is a guide on documenting wild turkey broods on the survey webpage, that provides tips on how to determine males from females, and different flock scenarios with poults of different ages.
Annual population surveys conducted by the DNR are an important component of managing the wild turkey. Turkey populations can fluctuate annually across all regions of the state. All participation is appreciated. To view the 2023 survey results, go to https://www.iowadnr.gov/Hunting/Turkey-Hunting and scroll to the bottom of the page, then click on Wild Turkey Production Survey.
