Iowa’s Scholastic Action Shooting Program crowns youth rifle & pistol champions

The Scholastic Action Shooting Program (SASP) held the Iowa State Championship match June 22-23, at the Olofson Shooting Range, near Polk City.

The Scholastic Action Shooting Program combines precision and speed as contestants shoot a series of five different targets in four stages for a timed score. Athletes compete with rimfire pistol, rimfire rifle, centerfire pistol, and pistol caliber carbine.

Braelyn Kuro, from Dubuque Scholastic Shooting Sports, was the High Over All Rimfire Pistol shooter with a time of 42.02 seconds. Ethan Pottebaum, from Carroll Action Shooting Sports, won the Men’s High Over All Rimfire Pistol with a time of 44.46 seconds to complete all four stages. Michael Hudnut, from Montezuma Shooting Sports Club (SASP), won High Over All Pistol Caliber Carbine with a time of 32.05 seconds, and the 1911 Model with a time of 59.67 seconds.

Braelyn Kuro, from Dubuque Scholastic Shooting Sports, was the High Over All Rifle shooter with a time of 34.22 seconds. The Men’s High Over All Rifle competition was won by Alexander Meggers, from the Steel Shooters of Traer, with a time of 37.12 seconds. Gwen Wical, from Steel Shooters of Traer, was the High Over All Iron Rifle shooter with a time of 39.84 seconds.

Squads from Baxter Shooting Sports, Carroll Action Shooting Sports, Dubuque Scholastic Shooting Sports, Montezuma SASP, and the Steel Shooters of Traer competed in rimfire pistol, rimfire pistol optics, centerfire pistol, centerfire pistol optics, pistol caliber carbine, 1911, iron rifle and optics rifle disciplines. Complete results can be found online at https://app.sssfonline.com/ results.

“These activities incorporate two key elements - safety and fun,” said Marty Eby, interim shooting sports coordinator for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “The Scholastic Action Shooting Program provides an opportunity to learn to safely handle, use, and maintain firearms while learning to compete in these sports.”

The Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) and Scholastic Action Shooting Program (SASP) are youth development programs that promote shooting sports and competitive shooting as a means to help young individuals achieve their highest potential. The program's goal is to instill personal values and character traits, such as fair play, compassionate understanding, individual responsibility, sportsmanship, self-discipline, and personal commitment in young people.