UPDATE: Officer Involved Incident in Kronenwetter, Wis.

KRONENWETTER, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved incident in Kronenwetter, Wis. that occurred on the evening of Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

At approximately 7:23 p.m., Officer Mason Dallman, with over one year of law enforcement experience, with the Kronenwetter Police Department attempted a traffic stop in the area of Maple Ridge Road and I-39. The vehicle did not stop, and the officer initiated a pursuit. The vehicle was traveling in the wrong direction going southbound in the northbound off ramp of I-39 striking a semi-trailer unit that was traveling northbound on I-39. Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the semi was treated for non-life threatening injuries. No other individuals were injured during this incident.

Officer Dallman was wearing a body camera during the incident.

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit, Mountain Bay Police Department, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Mosinee Police Department and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Marathon County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct all media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.