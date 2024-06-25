Celebrating One Year of Expanding Access to Global Surgery Education Through SURGhub
Lack of access to quality surgical and anaesthesia care results in over 18 million preventable deaths annually, disproportionately affecting low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). SURGhub aims to tackle this disparity by providing free and high-quality courses in surgery, anaesthesia, gynaecology and obstetrics, perioperative care, and non-clinical skills to frontline providers working in these regions.
This initiative was developed through a partnership between the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), the Global Surgery Foundation, and the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), in association with the Johnson & Johnson Foundation.