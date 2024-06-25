Netherton Syndrome Market to Show Remarkable Growth Trends from 2024 to 2034, DelveInsight Reports

Netherton Syndrome Market

The Netherton Syndrome market size was valued ~24.60 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

DelveInsight’s “Netherton Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Netherton Syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Netherton Syndrome market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Netherton Syndrome Market Report:

Among the EU4 countries and the UK, Germany led with the largest market size, reaching around USD 2 million in 2022. It is projected that Germany will continue to dominate the market, followed by the UK, with further growth anticipated by 2034.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for Netherton syndrome in Japan was estimated to be around USD 0.77 million in 2022.

On June 2024, Azitra is advancing ATR-12 as its primary candidate for treating Netherton Syndrome (NS), a rare condition. ATR-04, its second candidate, aims at managing epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor (EGFRi)-associated rash, while ATR-01 targets ichthyosis vulgaris. These treatments are all formulated for topical use. Preclinical studies have demonstrated the safety and effectiveness of ATR-12, potentially serving as a disease-modifying therapy by colonizing the skin and restoring deficient proteins. Azitra has received Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance for ATR-12 and has initiated a Phase I clinical trial.

In May 2024, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals plans to progress BCX17725, a KLK-5 inhibitor intended for Netherton syndrome treatment, into clinical trials by late 2024.

In March 2024, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX), a specialty pharmaceutical company specializing in rare and orphan diseases, received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to enroll adolescents aged 14 years and older in its two current clinical trials for QRX003. This medication is being developed as a potential treatment for Netherton Syndrome (NS), and both trials are operating under Quoin's active Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for QRX003.

DelveInsight's analysis indicates that in 2022, there were approximately 3,454 diagnosed prevalent cases of Netherton syndrome across the 7MM. It is projected that these cases will experience a slight increase by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.4% during the study period from 2020 to 2034.

According to DelveInsight’s epidemiology model estimates, it was projected that there were approximately 1,687 diagnosed prevalent cases of Netherton syndrome in the US in 2022. These cases are anticipated to rise by 2034.

In 2022, the US reported around 920 cases among females and 767 cases among males with Netherton syndrome. DelveInsight forecasts an increase in these numbers during the period from 2023 to 2034.

Key Netherton Syndrome Companies: Quoin Pharmaceutical, Boehringer Ingelheim, LifeMax Laboratories, Novartis, Daiichi Sankyo, Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and others

Key Netherton Syndrome Therapies: QRX003, SPEVIGO (spesolimab/BI 655130), LM-030 (BPR277), DS-2325a, Pimecrolimus, and others

The Netherton syndrome epidemiology based on gender analyzed that, females are more affected by Netherton syndrome than males

The Netherton Syndrome market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Netherton Syndrome pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Netherton Syndrome market dynamics.

Netherton Syndrome Overview

Netherton syndrome is a rare genetic disorder characterized by a triad of clinical features: congenital ichthyosiform erythroderma (a skin condition causing red, scaly skin), trichorrhexis invaginata (bamboo hair, characterized by hair shaft abnormalities), and atopic diathesis (predisposition to allergic conditions such as asthma and eczema).

Netherton Syndrome Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Netherton Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Netherton Syndrome market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Netherton Syndrome

Prevalent Cases of Netherton Syndrome by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Netherton Syndrome

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Netherton Syndrome

Netherton Syndrome Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Netherton Syndrome market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Netherton Syndrome market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Netherton Syndrome Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Netherton Syndrome Therapies and Key Companies

QRX003: Quoin Pharmaceutical

SPEVIGO (spesolimab/BI 655130): Boehringer Ingelheim

LM-030 (BPR277): LifeMax Laboratories/Novartis

DS-2325a: Daiichi Sankyo

Pimecrolimus: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Netherton Syndrome Market Strengths

The pathogenesis basis of Netherton syndrome is well understood,with a definite link to mutations in the SPINK5 gene that have led tothe discovery of potential pathways like IL-7 and KLK inhibition.

Advocacy and support groups for Netherton syndrome are spreadingawareness and providing a platform for medical experts,researchers, and patients to collaborate.

Netherton Syndrome Market Opportunities

IV immunoglobulin therapy in pediatrics has presented effectiveresults, and continuous research in this area can lead to thedevelopment of disease-modifying therapies.

Studies have demonstrated the potential of gene therapy ingenodermatosis. Thus, developing therapies like replacementtherapy and gene therapy can cure Netherton Syndrome.

Scope of the Netherton Syndrome Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Netherton Syndrome Companies: Quoin Pharmaceutical, Boehringer Ingelheim, LifeMax Laboratories, Novartis, Daiichi Sankyo, Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and others

Key Netherton Syndrome Therapies: QRX003, SPEVIGO (spesolimab/BI 655130), LM-030 (BPR277), DS-2325a, Pimecrolimus, and others

Netherton Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment: Netherton Syndrome current marketed and Netherton Syndrome emerging therapies

Netherton Syndrome Market Dynamics: Netherton Syndrome market drivers and Netherton Syndrome market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Netherton Syndrome Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Netherton Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Netherton Syndrome Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Netherton Syndrome

3. SWOT analysis of Netherton Syndrome

4. Netherton Syndrome Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Netherton Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

6. Netherton Syndrome Disease Background and Overview

7. Netherton Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Netherton Syndrome

9. Netherton Syndrome Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Netherton Syndrome Unmet Needs

11. Netherton Syndrome Emerging Therapies

12. Netherton Syndrome Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Netherton Syndrome Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Netherton Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Netherton Syndrome Market Drivers

16. Netherton Syndrome Market Barriers

17. Netherton Syndrome Appendix

18. Netherton Syndrome Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

