Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,800 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,062 in the last 365 days.

Best Pros In Town Marks Major Milestone: 1000 Top-Performing Local Businesses Awarded in Its First Year

Bee and Bee Beauty and Beyond Salon in Warren, OH - Awarded by Best Pros In Town

Bee and Bee Beauty and Beyond Salon in Warren, OH

Kingdom Kutz Barbershop in Vista, CA showcases an award badge on their website

Kingdom Kutz Barbershop in Vista, CA showcases award badge on their website

Computers Repair Plus Electronics - an employee holds a Certificate of Excellence from Best Pros In Town

Computers Repair Plus Electronics - an employee holds a Certificate of Excellence from Best Pros In Town

COLUMBIA, SC, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Pros In Town, a unique website dedicated to helping consumers find and connect with top local professionals across the United States and Canada, is thrilled to announce a major milestone in its history: the awarding of its 1000th Certificate of Excellence. As Best Pros In Town celebrates the first anniversary of its award program, this achievement underscores the platform's commitment to recognizing outstanding businesses in the service sector.

Initially focused on beauty-related businesses, Best Pros In Town has expanded its reach over the past five years to include a diverse range of categories such as chiropractors, massage therapists, pet groomers, roofing, flooring, landscaping, and pest control. This expansion reflects the platform's growing expertise and influence in promoting local professionals who consistently deliver high-quality services.

Key Highlights:
- 1 Year of Best Pros In Town Awards: Celebrating one year since the inception of the Certificate of Excellence, which honors top-tier businesses for their exceptional service.
- 1000 Awards Granted: A significant milestone has been achieved with 1000 businesses across the U.S. and Canada receiving this prestigious recognition.
- Diverse Categories: While the platform's origins lie in the beauty industry, award recipients now span a wide range of service categories, highlighting Best Pros In Town's comprehensive approach to recognizing excellence.
- Visibility and Trust: Award-winning businesses are prominently featured on both the main page and city-specific pages of Best Pros In Town, ensuring that consumers can easily identify the best local professionals.

"Our journey began with a focus on beauty-related services, but our mission has always been to support and highlight excellence across all local service industries," said Alex Bailey, a representative of Best Pros In Town. "Reaching 1000 awards is a testament to the dedication of these businesses to provide outstanding service. We are proud to play a role in their success and to help consumers find trustworthy, high-quality professionals in their local communities."

About Best Pros In Town
Best Pros In Town is dedicated to connecting consumers with the best local professionals across a wide array of service categories. The platform's awards are free and based on a proprietary algorithm combined with manual selection, considering factors such as ratings, number of reviews, review content, competitive standing, location, and availability. Approximately 1% of businesses listed on the site receive an award, ensuring only the top professionals are recognized.

Unlike other platforms, Best Pros In Town does not sell reviews or accept payments to alter ratings. All reviews are manually moderated to ensure authenticity and reliability. Additionally, the platform aggregates reviews from various sources, offering a comprehensive view of each business's performance.

With 1,409,888 businesses listed and over 38 million reviews, Best Pros In Town is a trusted resource for consumers seeking quality local services. The platform's dedicated support team handles nearly all inquiries within one working day, continuously striving to improve the user experience through innovative design and advanced algorithms.

For more information about Best Pros In Town and to view the list of award-winning businesses, visit www.bestprosintown.com

Alex Bailey
BestProsInTown
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Best Pros In Town Marks Major Milestone: 1000 Top-Performing Local Businesses Awarded in Its First Year

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more