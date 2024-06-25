Changes Coming for Arkansas Disaster Recovery Centers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – FEMA and the State of Arkansas have opened a new Disaster Recovery Center in Fulton County and are adjusting hours for other centers to better provide one-on-one help to Arkansans affected by the May 24-27 severe storms and tornadoes.

Residents of Baxter, Benton, Boone, Fulton, Greene, Madison, Marion and Randolph counties can visit any open disaster recovery center to meet with representatives of FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, along with many Arkansas departments and other community partners.



The following locations are open to anyone in the declared counties with no appointment necessary:

Baxter County - *UPDATED HOURS*

Food Bank of North Central Arkansas

1042 Highland Circle

Mountain Home, AR 72653

Hours: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Benton County

Northwest Arkansas Community College

Becky Paneitz Student Center, SC 108

1211 SE Eagle Way

Bentonville, AR 72712

Parking available at 1202 Water Tower Road in the adjacent multi-level parking garage on levels 2 and 3

Hours: Daily 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Fulton County - *NEW LOCATION*

Fulton County Courthouse

123 South Main Street

Salem, AR 72576

Hours: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Each center is accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and is equipped with assistive technology. If you need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter, please call FEMA’s Civil Rights Resource Line: 833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish). Line is open Monday-Friday 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT.

Additional one-on-one support is available in Boone, Greene, Madison, Marion and Randolph counties by appointment only. Disaster case workers are contacting survivors who have applied for FEMA assistance through the phone number listed on their application to provide additional support and determine if an in-person appointment is needed.

You do not have to visit a center to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The quickest way to apply is by going online at disasterassistance.gov/.

Additional options when applying include:

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4788. Follow the FEMA Region 6 X account at X.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6.