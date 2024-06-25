Guggenheim Securities Hires Stuart Beer to Expand Infrastructure Investment Banking

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Stuart Beer will join the firm as a Senior Managing Director. Mr. Beer will join the firm’s newly established Infrastructure Advisory Group which will focus on covering the infrastructure sector broadly, including companies and investors, and work alongside the firm’s other investment banking practices. He will be based in Guggenheim’s New York office and will commence work at the firm in September.



“We are pleased to welcome Stuart to Guggenheim,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities. “All categories of infrastructure and sustainable transition will require significant capital investment in the coming decades from private capital providers. Guggenheim is establishing a leading position providing advice to and raising capital for infrastructure companies and investors leveraging our deep sector expertise and comprehensive financing capabilities. Stuart’s extensive track record and deep relationships will be highly additive to our firm’s infrastructure strategy. We look forward to Stuart’s contribution as we continue building on this important business at Guggenheim.”

Mr. Beer joins Guggenheim having spent nearly two decades at Goldman Sachs. He most recently served as Managing Director, Head of Infrastructure Investment Banking in North America, at Goldman Sachs. Previously, he was a member of the Financial Sponsors M&A group in New York. Mr. Beer started his investment banking career at Goldman Sachs in 2004 in Melbourne, Australia where he advised some of Australia’s leading companies while a member of the Natural Resources and Infrastructure teams.

He earned his Bachelor of Commerce (Degree with Honours) in Finance from the University of Melbourne.

