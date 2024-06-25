ClearML and Carahsoft Partner to Bring ClearML’s End-to-End, Open Source AI Platform to the Public Sector

ClearML’s Powerful AI Solutions Are Now Available to Government Agencies

SAN FRANCISCO and RESTON, Va., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearML, the open source, end-to-end platform for unleashing AI in the enterprise, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as ClearML’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s innovative AI software available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contracts.



“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft to deliver our end-to-end AI Platform to Government agencies to help them build AI in the most complex and demanding environments,” said Moses Guttmann, Co-founder and CEO of ClearML. “We look forward to leveraging Carahsoft’s advanced capabilities and extensive partner ecosystem to market our software to the Public Sector.”

“Our modular, open architecture supports on-premise, cloud, hybrid and air-gapped environments for maximum flexibility and frictionless integrations. ClearML’s unified platform is flexible, open source and vendor- and cloud-agnostic, allowing Carahsoft customers to utilize the full platform alone or with their preferred tools for addressing machine learning operations (MLOps), large language model operations (LLMOps) and generative AI use cases at scale within their agencies,” he said.

ClearML’s AI Platform helps various Government Agencies accelerate MLOps and LLMOps development lifecycles as well as Generative AI adoption:

Data Scientists and machine learning (ML) Engineers use ClearML’s AI Development Center for collaborative experiment management, powerful orchestration, easy-to-build data stores and one-click model deployment. ClearML enables customers to focus on developing their ML code and automation, ensuring their work is reproducible and scalable.



for collaborative experiment management, powerful orchestration, easy-to-build data stores and one-click model deployment. ClearML enables customers to focus on developing their ML code and automation, ensuring their work is reproducible and scalable. DevOps and Engineers use ClearML’s AI Infrastructure Control Plane to manage, orchestrate and schedule graphics processing unit (GPU) compute resources, regardless of whether they are air-gapped, on-premise, in the cloud or hybrid. With ClearML, customers can fully utilize their GPUs while closely controlling costs.



to manage, orchestrate and schedule graphics processing unit (GPU) compute resources, regardless of whether they are air-gapped, on-premise, in the cloud or hybrid. With ClearML, customers can fully utilize their GPUs while closely controlling costs. AI builders implementing generative AI use ClearML’s GenAI App Engine to build customized LLMs with Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), thereby retaining full ownership and control of the LLM and its deployment. Now, AI teams can use a single platform to streamline the productization of an LLM API for use within a specific application.



With ClearML for Enterprise, Government agencies can turn ML models into enterprise-grade production systems that run reliably and automate their AI/ML pipelines, from data ingestion to the generation of business insights. Customers can deploy on virtual private cloud (VPC) or on-prem to ensure the highest standards of security, customize security policies and retain full control of their own internal data and intellectual property (IP). Most importantly, customers can run on air-gapped compute fabric.

ClearML’s solutions allow users to easily set up compute infrastructure to be shared securely among multiple tenants. The platform can limit and track user access to critical systems and data assets through role-based access controls, authentication with single sign-on (SSO), lightweight directory access protocol (LDAP) and audit trails for full traceability, ensuring the utmost security.

Additionally, the platform offers federated out-of-the-box support for object storage and network file system (NFS)/common internet file system (CIFS) on-prem solutions. The company never sees customer data, ensuring maximum data governance inside Government organizations. ClearML is ISO 27001-certified so customers can be assured they’ve taken the necessary steps in maximizing secure development, auditing and governance while retaining complete control over their AI, at scale.

“Our partnership with ClearML reflects our dedication to providing cutting-edge AI and ML solutions for Government agencies,” stated Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. “ClearML's AI Platform streamlines MLOps and LLMOps processes, facilitating rapid development and secure deployments. By leveraging ClearML's capabilities across our reseller network, we’re equipping Government entities to operate more efficiently and effectively in the digital age.”

ClearML’s products are available through Carahsoft’s ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042 and NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (888) 662-2724 or ClearML@carahsoft.com.

