Green Carbon Market Assessment Understanding Demand and Supply Dynamics

Green Carbon Market Assessment

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has released a report titled, “Green Carbon Market by Source (Biomass, Environmental), by Application (Supercapacitor, Fuel Cell, Lithium-ion Batteries, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2031.” The report highlights that the global green carbon market, valued at $16.8 million in 2025, is projected to grow to $32.9 million by 2031, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.9% from 2022 to 2031. It provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, segments, investment opportunities, value chain, regional dynamics, and competitive landscape.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

- Population Growth and Urbanization: Increased demand for consumer goods drives rapid urbanization and industrialization in developed and developing economies.

- Environmental Concerns: Rising emissions from industries and vehicles necessitate the adoption of green carbon technologies.

Restraints

- High Costs: Production costs and the need for skilled labor may hinder market growth.

- Technological Barriers: High cost and technological complexity in green carbon production can restrict market expansion.

Opportunities

- R&D Advancements: Ongoing research and development can enhance green carbon efficiency and applications.

- Adoption of Lithium-Ion Batteries: The increasing use of lithium-ion batteries in various sectors due to their efficiency opens new growth avenues for green carbon, especially for anode materials.

Segment Analysis

Application

- Lithium-Ion Batteries: Dominating the application segment, lithium-ion batteries accounted for nearly 60% of the market in 2025. Expected to continue its lead, this segment will grow at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2031. The demand for lithium-ion batteries in renewable energy and electric vehicles has driven the use of green carbon for anode materials.

Source

- Biomass: Holding the largest share (over 80%) of the market in 2025, the biomass segment is set to maintain its lead. This segment is also the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2031. The popularity of biomass-derived carbon is due to its eco-friendly nature and the increasing shift towards sustainable energy.

Regional Insights

- Europe: Leading the market with more than 40% share in 2025, Europe is expected to maintain its dominance through 2031, with a forecasted CAGR of 12.6%. Germany, in particular, is a key player due to its substantial biomass production, which accounted for about 55% of its renewable energy in 2021. This provides ample raw materials for green carbon production in the region.

Key Market Players

The report profiles major players in the global green carbon market, including:

- Vattenfall AB

- TEIJIN LIMITED

- Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

- Charm Industrial

- Drax

- Ørsted A/S

- Alstom

- Enviva

- Clean Energy Systems

- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

These companies employ strategies such as expansion, new product launches, and partnerships to enhance their market position.

