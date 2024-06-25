Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning’s Regular Press Conference on June 25, 2024

Reuters: The Chinese Embassy in South Korea said preliminary assessments indicate 17 Chinese nationals were killed in a fire at a lithium factory in South Korea yesterday. Is the Foreign Ministry able to provide an update on this incident?

Mao Ning: Based on the information provided by the ROK side, a deadly fire broke out in a battery factory in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi-do on June 24, which has killed 22 people. Seventeen of them are preliminarily found to be Chinese nationals, whose identities require further verification. The fire also left eight people injured, including one Chinese national with minor injuries who has received timely treatment. The ROK side is further investigating and ascertaining the cause of the fire and the deaths and injuries it has caused. We express our deep condolences over the lives lost in the accident and sincere sympathies to the injured and the bereaved families.

The Chinese government is paying close attention to the fire incident and taking very seriously the serious deaths and injuries of Chinese nationals caused by the fire. The Chinese Foreign Ministry and Chinese Embassy in the ROK immediately activated the consular emergency response mechanism and fully engaged in the emergency response and handling of the aftermath. Ambassador Xing Haiming rushed to the site overnight to learn more about how the accident happened and the search and rescue effort as well as how the aftermath is being handled, and hear the briefing from competent ROK authorities. China has asked the ROK side to find the cause of the accident as soon as possible, make every effort to save and treat the injured, make proper arrangements for people affected, and assist the families of the deceased Chinese nationals. We will continue doing everything we can for the incident to be properly handled.

China News Service: China announced today that President Xi Jinping will attend and deliver an important address at the Conference Marking the 70th Anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence. Could you share more on the commemorative events marking the 70th anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence?

Mao Ning: This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence. Seven decades ago, Premier Zhou Enlai put forth those five principles in their entirety for the first time—“mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, mutual non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit, and peaceful coexistence.” Over the 70 years that followed, the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence have been widely accepted and recognized by countries across the world. They have become part and parcel of the fundamental norm governing international relations and basic principles of international law.

To carry forward the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence under the new circumstances, promote global response to the multiple crises and challenges facing the world, and answer the call for peace, development and cooperation by people across the world, China will host commemorative events marking the 70th anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence in Beijing on June 28. The commemorative events, to be held under the theme “From the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence to Building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind,” will begin with a commemorative conference, followed by a luncheon and sub-forums. President Xi Jinping will attend and deliver an important address at the commemorative conference, and Premier Li Qiang will moderate the conference. Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi will attend and address the luncheon. Former state leaders, experts and scholars, friendly personages and representatives of the media and business communities from various countries will be invited to attend the commemorative conference and speak at the luncheon or sub-forums. We look forward to full discussions under the theme of the commemoration and hope to see solid commitment to the spirit of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, and hear wisdom and input for the global response to crises and challenges and efforts to create a bright future for all.

AFP: According to WikiLeaks, Julian Assange has been released from jail in the UK and reached a plea deal with the US. What’s China’s comment on the latest development of the case?

Mao Ning: We noted relevant reports. I will not comment on the specific case. The information previously revealed by WikiLeaks allowed the international community to access more facts and truth.

TV Tokyo: I have two questions. The first question, yesterday in Suzhou, Japanese parent and child were stabbed in an incident. Was this incident targeted at Japanese people or random attack? Do you have any more detailed information? The second question, on the 10th of this month, three Americans were stabbed in Jilin Province. There have been two incidents in a short period of time where foreigners have been victims. Do you have any comment on this situation?

Mao Ning: On the afternoon of 24 June, two Japanese nationals living in Suzhou of Jiangsu Province were attacked. One Chinese national was wounded on the scene. They were immediately taken to hospital and given timely treatment. The injuries of the two Japanese nationals are non-life threatening. The wounded Chinese national is still being rescued at the hospital. The attacker was captured on the spot. The case is under further investigation. It was a regrettable incident.

As I’ve learned, according to preliminary police assessment, this was an isolated incident. Further investigation is still under way. Such isolated incidents could happen in any country in the world. China will continue to take effective measures to protect the safety of all foreign nationals in China like protecting our own citizens.

Shenzhen TV: The China National Space Administration announced just now that the return capsule of Chang’e-6 landed precisely at a predetermined site in Siziwang Banner of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and is functioning normally. This marks the complete success of the Chang’e-6 lunar mission. What is your comment on this?

Mao Ning: This year marks the 20th anniversary of China’s lunar exploration program. From Chang’e-1 to Chang’e-6, this program has made solid steps forward and opened a new chapter of humanity’s lunar exploration. After 53 days of traveling in space since its launch into orbit on May 3, the Chang’e-6 probe has returned with its collection from the lunar trove, completing the world’s first-ever mission of collecting samples from the far side of the moon and returning to the Earth. This is truly exciting news and we would like to extend our warmest congratulations!

China stands ready to continue working with like-minded international partners to explore humanity’s common domain of the outer space, realize the shared dream of people around the world to discover more about the moon, and strive to advance the world’s common endeavor of peacefully using the outer space.

Reuters: Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister said earlier today that the country expects to sign bilateral debt restructuring agreements with key creditors Japan and India on Wednesday. Is the Foreign Ministry able to update on where Sri Lanka stands with coming to a similar arrangement with the Export-Import Bank of China?

Mao Ning: I’d refer you to competent Chinese authorities for specifics. More broadly, China always attaches importance to Sri Lanka’s debt issue and stands ready to provide assistance to Sri Lanka’s socioeconomic development to the best of our capability and support the country in achieving debt sustainability.

AFP: The EU imposed sanctions on 19 Chinese companies saying that they supported Russia’s military industry system during the Ukraine crisis. What’s China’s comment?

Mao Ning: China firmly opposes unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law or authorization of the UN Security Council. We have lodged serious representations to the EU. The normal exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and Russian companies do not target any third party and should not be disrupted or interfered with by any third party. We urge the EU to lift the sanctions and China will do what is necessary to firmly defend the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.

Folha de S.Paulo: Brazilian tariffs were mentioned by German Vice Chancellor to back up European ones. Is the Brazilian action against Chinese steel ill-advised and could it harm the Sino-Brazilian trade? For example, can they lead to fewer imports of iron ore from Brazil?

Mao Ning: I’d refer you to competent Chinese authorities for your specific questions. Let me say that China and Brazil are respectively the biggest developing country in the Eastern Hemisphere and the Western Hemisphere. Both countries firmly support free trade and oppose protectionism, and are actively committed to the sound and steady growth of bilateral trade. Both China and Brazil benefit from the trade ties. We believe our two sides can handle well relevant issues.

Reuters: Canada said on Monday it was considering whether to impose tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles due to a “state-directed policy of overcapacity.” Would the Foreign Ministry like to comment?

Mao Ning: I’d refer you to competent Chinese authorities as well on that. Let me just say more broadly that we have made clear several times China’s position on the so-called overcapacity. China’s EV industry contributes significantly to world’s response to climate change and green energy transition.

We believe that politicizing trade and economic issues and imposing trade barriers will only damage normal trade between China and Canada and in the world and disrupt global industrial and supply chains. It also hurts the global response to climate change and serves no one’s interests.

CRI: China recently announced the decision to extend its visa-free policy to New Zealand, Australia and Poland. Can you share more information?

Mao Ning: To further promote cross-border travel, China decided to include more countries in its visa waiver program and extend the visa-free policy to ordinary passport holders from New Zealand, Australia and Poland on a trial basis. From July 1, 2024 to December 31, 2025, ordinary passport holders from these three countries can be exempted from visa to enter China and stay for no more than 15 days for business, tourism, family visit and transit purposes. In that spirit, we encourage relevant countries to offer more visa facilitation measures to Chinese nationals.

Polish Press Agency: Yesterday, the Chinese side underscored the importance of Poland as a trade partner, particularly given the railway that connects China with Europe and runs through the Polish-Belarusian border. During the talks with President Xi Jinping, the Polish President Duda raised concerns about the hybrid war that Belarus has been waging against Poland due to the Russian-Ukrainian war, which includes pushing hundreds of migrants to cross Poland’s border. The Polish Foreign Ministry has indicated that it is considering the possibility of “fully closing” the border for reasons of national security. This may have an impact on the trade route. Will China use its influence on Belarus and Russia to stop the hybrid war against Poland?

Mao Ning: China hopes relevant parties will properly handle this issue through dialogue and consultation on the basis of mutual respect, and refrain from escalating the tensions.

Nikkei: My question is about the Japanese mother and child injured in an attack in Suzhou. Can you provide the nationality, profession and motive of the attacker? How do you view the impact of the incident on Japan-China relations and on Japanese nationals working and studying in China?

Mao Ning: Since the incident is still under investigation, I suggest that we wait for the release of further information by the police authority on those specific inquiries. Let me just say that according to preliminary police assessment, this was an isolated incident. China is widely recognized as one of the safest countries in the world. We always welcome foreign nationals to visit China as tourists and to study, do business and live in China. We will continue to take effective measures to protect the safety of all foreign nationals in China.

Global Times: On June 25, the 4th Training Course of the 1540 Points of Contact in the Asia and Pacific Region took place in Beijing. Can you give us more details?

Mao Ning: This training course was jointly held by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, United Nations Security Council 1540 Committee and United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs. Representatives from 27 Asia-Pacific countries and 14 international organizations and institutions participated in the course.

Resolution 1540 requires Member States to enhance export controls and other measures, fulfill the international obligations of non-proliferation and prevent non-state actors from acquiring weapons of mass destruction; meanwhile it regulates that non-proliferation actions shall not damage Member States’ legitimate right of peaceful use of science and technology.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the adoption of Resolution 1540. The training course takes stock of the past and envisions the future. China will continue to advance the Global Security Initiative, enhance cooperation with United Nations and other parties to carry forward the implementation of Resolution 1540 and support Asia-Pacific countries in capacity building to establish a fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory international order of non-proliferation export control.

China Review News: On June 24, the spokesperson of the US State Department condemned China’s Guidelines on Imposing Criminal Punishments on Diehard “Taiwan Independence” Separatists for Conducting or Inciting Secession, saying that China’s decision will escalate the situation and undermine stability, and that China should exercise restraint and stop any unilateral attempt to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. What is the spokesperson’s comment on this?

Mao Ning: China deplores and strongly opposes the remarks made by the US side. Every sovereign state has the sacred right to safeguard its national unity and territorial integrity. It is a universal practice to punish secessionists and safeguard the core interests of the country through criminal jurisdiction. No external force is in any position to point fingers. The investigation on the criminal responsibility for hellbent attempts of Taiwan separatist forces to split the country and undermine national unity is necessary for making sure the law is abided by and anyone who breaks the law is brought to justice. It is critical for safeguarding the one-China principle and national sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, and for upholding the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

The true status quo in the Taiwan Strait is that both sides of the Strait belong to one and the same China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. “Taiwan independence” is as incompatible with peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait as fire with water. The greatest threat to cross-Strait peace is “Taiwan independence” separatist activities and foreign interference and disruption. If the US side truly hopes to contribute to peace and stability in the region, it should earnestly abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués and act on its commitment of not supporting “Taiwan independence,” stop interfering in China’s internal affairs and stop sending any wrong signal in any form to the separatist forces for “Taiwan independence.”

Bloomberg: You say that China is one of the safest countries in the world but I just wonder what measure are you using and how do you back that up?

Mao Ning: I said that because that is what many say about China, including other Chinese and foreign tourists who have been to this country. You live in China as well. I would say that you too could feel that this is a quite safe country to be in.

Beijing Youth Daily: We noted that the Senior Officials Meeting of the Second Horn of Africa Peace Conference was held in Beijing yesterday. Can you share with us more details?

Mao Ning: The Senior Officials Meeting of the Second Horn of Africa Peace Conference was convened in Beijing yesterday. Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Chen Xiaodong attended the meeting and delivered opening remarks. Senior officials from the foreign affairs departments and diplomatic envoys of countries in Horn of Africa such as Ethiopia, Djibouti, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan and Uganda attended the meeting. Participants had a full exchange of views in an atmosphere of solidarity and candor. They together reviewed the positive outcomes achieved by China and Horn of Africa countries in implementing the Outlook on Peace and Development in the Horn of Africa since the first peace conference in 2022. They also reached important five-point consensus on implementing the Outlook going forward.

First, focusing on peace. The parties reaffirmed the desire to solve differences and disputes in the region through peaceful means and welcomed China to play a constructive role for regional peace. Second, focusing on security. The parties stressed the need to follow the guidance of the Global Security Initiative and enhance cooperation in such areas as military, anti-terrorism, demining and training. Third, focusing on cooperation. The parties reaffirmed that they will jointly advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. Fourth, focusing on development. The parties are committed to further implementing the Global Development Initiative, supporting the effort of fostering a development framework of “two axes plus two coastal areas” in the Horn of Africa, accelerating the building of industrial belts and economic belts and enhancing independent development capability. Fifth, focusing on governance. The parties reiterated that they will strengthen communication and coordination, advance the reform of international governance system and jointly defend the legitimate rights of the Global South.

China stands ready to work with Horn of Africa countries to strive for in-depth implementation of the Outlook, focus on the three main goals of security, development and governance, jointly promote peace, cooperation and common development, and help turn the Horn of Africa into a region of peace, cooperation, development and prosperity.